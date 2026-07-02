Chihuahuas Win 6-3 Wednesday

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 6-3 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Third baseman Luis Rengifo went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in his first game with El Paso. Catcher Blake Hunt also hit a two-run homer for the Chihuahuas. Bryce Johnson led off four innings for the Chihuahuas and reached all four times, going 2-for-2 with two singles and two walks. Johnson has reached in seven of his eight plate appearances in the series.

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron allowed one run in four innings in his seventh MLB Injury Rehab start with El Paso. Michael Flynn, Ethan Routzahn and Alek Jacob combined to hold Sacramento without any runs after the fifth inning.

Team Records: Sacramento (2-6, 44-36), El Paso (2-6, 37-46)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (5-5, 5.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Sacramento 3 - Wednesday

WP: Flynn (1-0)

LP: Whisenhunt (5-4)

S: Jacob (5)

Time: 2:37

Attn: 3,932







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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