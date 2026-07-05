Chihuahuas Win, 8-6, on Fourth of July

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-6 Saturday night to win their second straight game. El Paso has won three of the first five games of the series.

The Chihuahuas were held to three hits but took advantage of seven walks by Sacramento pitching and four River Cats errors. El Paso scored twice each in the first and second innings. Michael Flynn pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Chihuahuas and Justin Yeager pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career Triple-A save.

Saturday's attendance was the largest in any Chihuahuas home or road game this season. It was the Chihuahuas' first win in their three home games all-time on the Fourth of July.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 6, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (07/04/2026)

Team Records: Sacramento (3-8, 45-38), El Paso (4-7, 39-47)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Jason Foley (1-1, 5.40) vs. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (6-5, 5.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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