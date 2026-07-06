Comets Earn Series Split with Sunday Victory

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets put together a pair of big innings early and held on for an 8-2 victory against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (6-6/47-39) scored three runs in the third inning as Alek Thomas won a nine-pitch battle with the bases loaded to deliver a bases-clearing double. Sugar Land (8-4/40-46) scored a pair of runs on a single from Cesar Salazar in the fourth inning. The Comets then tallied four runs in the fourth inning, including RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim and Zach Ehrhard. Oklahoma City added a run in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Jack Suwinski. The Comets pitching staff held Sugar Land scoreless in eight of nine innings and closed out the game firing five straight scoreless frames, led by four scoreless innings from Christian Romero (7-2).

Of Note: -Oklahoma City wrapped up a fourth straight series split with Sunday's victory as the Comets evened the series against Sugar Land, 3-3...The Comets improved to 2-3 in series finales when they are playing for a split this season.

-Alek Thomas recorded a season-high four RBI as part of a 1-for-4 day that included a double. The outfielder reached the four-RBI mark for the first time since exactly two years today on July 5, 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored as he has hit safely in 10 consecutive games, batting .364 (16-for-44) with one double and four RBI. That stretch has included three straight multi-hit performances, bringing his PCL-leading hit total to 106 this season...The 10-game hitting streak is the third for a Comets hitter this season and Fitzgerald's second after putting together a 12-game stretch May 1-17.

-Jack Suwinski belted his 19th homer of the season and second in a three-day span. During the six-game series against Sugar Land, Suwinski finished 10-for-21 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI. His 19 homers rank tied for third in the league.

-Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Landon Knack continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, tossing 3.0-plus innings with one run, three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches (35 strikes)...Through three starts with the Comets, Knack has tossed 7.0 innings with nine hits, three runs, four walks and 10 strikeouts. Knack is recovering from a right intercostal strain suffered during Spring Training.

-Christian Romero piggybacked Landon Knack for a third straight appearance, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits and one walk while turning three double plays in his seventh win of the season. Across his last three outings, Romero is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA (2 ER in 14.1 IP) while surrendering 11 hits and striking out nine batters.

-The Comets scored a series-high eight runs and finished with 11 hits, marking the eighth time in the last 10 games for OKC to reach double-digit hits.

Next Up: The Comets continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on $2 Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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