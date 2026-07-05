Fulmer Matches Career-High with 11 Strikeouts in Rainiers' 7-0 Victory

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (4-7/36-49) dominated on both sides of the ball on Independence Day, shutting out the Reno Aces (6-5/38-48) to win 7-0 at Cheney Stadium. Carson Fulmer dazzled across a season-high 6.0 shutout innings of work and tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts en route to his first win of the season. Connor Joe, Patrick Wisdom, and Jhonny Pereda led the offense, combining to drive in four of Tacoma's seven runs. The trio went 8-for-14 with five doubles, a home run, four RBI, and three runs scored.

Tacoma started the fireworks show early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Bliss (3) rocketed a one-out solo home run 104.7 mph over the left field wall, making it 1-0. Then, Connor Joe laced a double into the left-center field gap and Patrick Wisdom brought him home to score with a double of his own into the left field corner, doubling Tacoma's lead.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the third inning. With one out, Joe (4) tattooed the second pitch he saw over the left-center field wall, giving Tacoma a 3-0 lead. Wisdom laced his second double of the game off the left field wall and advanced to third when Spencer Packard grounded out. Then, Jhonny Pereda roped a single into left field, scoring Wisdom with ease and pushing the lead to four.

Tacoma continued to pad their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Wisdom ripped his third double of the game into left field. Packard walked to put runners on first and second for Pereda. The Tacoma backstop pulled Tacoma's fifth double of the game down the left field line, moving Packard up to third and plating Wisdom to make it 5-0. Victor Labrada scored Packard with a sacrifice fly to right-center field, extending the Rainiers' lead to six. Davis kept the inning going by drawing a two-out walk. Blake Rambusch ripped a single into right-center field, plating Pereda from second and making it 7-0.

Carson Fulmer was relieved by Robinson Ortiz in the seventh inning. The right-hander dominated in his longest start of the season, keeping Reno off the board across 6.0 innings and matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts while allowing two hits and three walks.

Ortiz and Domingo González combined to cover the last three innings of work for Tacoma, completing the shutout as the Rainiers took home the victory on Independence Day, 7-0.

Tacoma looks to secure a series split in the finale on Sunday afternoon as RHP Casey Lawrence takes the mound for the second time this series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m

POSTGAME NOTES:

Saturday's game marked the second time since 2005 that the Rainiers played at Cheney Stadium on Independence Day (also: 2021, W 7-3 vs. Reno)...it's Tacoma's first win on July 4 since the 2022 season, winning 11-4 at Reno...three of Tacoma's last four July 4 victories have come against the Aces.

RHP Carson Fulmer was lights out on Independence Day, tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts across a season-high 6.0 shutout innings of work, while allowing two hits and three walks...it's his second time striking out 11 batters in a game (also: June 21, 2018, with Charlotte vs. Columbus)...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to record 11-or-more strikeouts since Blas Castaño had 12 on August 8, 2024, against Salt Lake...he became the first PCL pitcher this season to strikeout 11 across at least 6.0 shutout IP and the second in Triple-A...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to punch out 11 over 6.0 shutout frames since LHP James Paxton struck out 11 over 6.0 scoreless innings on June 22, 2013, against Fresno.

INF Patrick Wisdom smacked three doubles on Saturday night, tying his single-game career-high...he finished 3-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored...it's Wisdom's third career game with three doubles with the most recent coming on August 13, 2017, with Memphis...he is the first Rainiers hitter to complete the feat since OF Cade Marlowe on September 19, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

C Jhonny Pereda extended on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI single in the third inning Saturday, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 17-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Miles Mastrobuoni reached in 17 consecutive contests from August 20-September 7, 2025...it's Pereda's longest on-base streak since he reached safely in 20 straight games from April 8-June 14, 2023, with Louisville.

INF Connor Joe crushed his third career Independence Day home run, the most by a hitter on Tacoma's roster, surpassing Brian O'Keefe, who has two career July 4 homers...he finished 2-for-5 with a double, home run...since returning to the Rainiers lineup on June 26, his eight RBI are tied for the fourth-most in the PCL and 17 TB are tied for the sixth-most.

INF Blake Rambusch stole his ninth base with Tacoma Saturday night, making him 9-for-9 since joining the team...nine-straight stolen bases without being caught is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season and tied for the longest streak since OF Victor Labrada was successful on his fine nine stolen base attempts to end the season (August 14-end of year).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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