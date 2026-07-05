Comets Edged by Cowboys in rain-shortened July Fourth contest

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







In a rain-shortened Fourth of July contest, the Oklahoma City Comets ran out of time to rally in a 7-5 loss in six innings to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land (8-3/40-45) scored four runs before an out was recorded in the first inning, including a solo home run on the second pitch of the game from Cavan Biggio followed by a three-run blast by Shay Whitcomb later in the inning. Oklahoma City (5-6/46-39) cut the deficit in half with a two-run second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from James Tibbs III and an Austin Gauthier RBI groundout. The Space Cowboys added on three runs over the next two innings with a sacrifice fly in the third before a wild pitch and RBI groundout plated two runs in the fourth for a 7-2 advantage. The Comets scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a groundout from Tibbs. OKC kept the momentum going in the fifth with a solo homer from Noah Miller along with a RBI double from Alek Thomas. Inclement weather forced a delay following the completion of the top of the sixth inning, and after 46 minutes, the game was called due to rain.

Of Note: -Sugar Land took a 3-2 series lead with Saturday's win as the Space Cowboys have now won seven of their last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Comets played at home on the Fourth of July for the 12th straight season and fell to 12-14 on the holiday during the Bricktown era since 1998.

-Saturday's weather-shortened game marked the first time the Comets have failed to complete nine innings this season. Oklahoma City's last shortened game was an eight-inning contest June 10, 2025 at Albuquerque. Oklahoma City last had a weather-shortened game at home Sept. 4, 2021 against Albuquerque (W, 9-4, 8 innings) and last had a game called in the sixth inning Aug. 26, 2019 against Iowa (L, 7-2).

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 and scored two runs as he has hit safely in nine consecutive games, batting .359 (14-for-39) with one double and three RBI. He has a league-leading 104 hits overall this season.

-Noah Miller hit his ninth home run of the season and first since June 3 against Round Rock. The infielder has collected a hit in each of the last four games, going 5-for-13 with one triple, one homer and one RBI.

-Zach Ehrhard finished 1-for-3 with a double and has hit safely in five straight games. He's 8-for-19 with one double, two homers and four RBI during the stretch.

-Sugar Land's leadoff home run was the fourth allowed by the Comets this season and first since June 19 against Sacramento.

-Nine of the Comets' last 12 games have been decided by two runs or less.

-Saturday's postgame fireworks show was canceled due to rain. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will be contacted via email to attend a future game this season with Friday Night Fireworks.

Next Up: The Comets close out their six-game series against Sugar Land with a 6:05 p.m. game Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking a series split. Tomorrow is a Family Sunday with select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.