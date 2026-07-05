Four-Run First Lifts Space Cowboys Past Comets

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - A four-run first inning propelled the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-3, 40-45) to a 7-5 victory over the Oklahoma City Comets (5-6, 46-39) in a game called after six innings due to inclement weather on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found Land jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Cavan Biggio led off the game with a solo home run before Pascanel Ferreras and Trenton Brooks collected back-to-back singles. Shay Whitcomb then launched a three-run homer, extending the Space Cowboys' advantage to 4-0.

The Comets answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the second, but Sugar Land kept the momentum in the third. Brooks worked a leadoff walk before Whitcomb singled to put runners on the corners. Lucas Spence followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Brooks and pushing the lead to 5-2.

The Space Cowboys added two more runs in the fourth inning. Edwin Díaz drew a leadoff walk before César Salazar and Biggio were both hit by pitches to load the bases. A wild pitch from RHP Jerming Rosario brought Díaz home before Brooks grounded out to score Salazar, extending Sugar Land's lead to 7-2.

Oklahoma City plated three runs between the fourth and fifth innings before the game was called due to inclement weather with the Space Cowboys leading, 7-5.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. His home run was his first against the Comets since September 3, 2025, when he finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

- Pascanel Ferreras was 2-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday night. This week against Oklahoma City Ferreras is 5-for-13 with a double, five RBI and only three strikeouts.

- Cavan Biggio went 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored and a walk on Saturday night. Over his last 12 games, Biggio has hit safely in 11 of them, going 15-for-44 (.341/.491/.795/1.286) with a double, two triples, five home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and 11 walks to 10 strikeouts.

Sugar Land will look to secure the series win against the Oklahoma City Comets on Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. RHP Ethan Pecko is set to throw for Sugar Land, while Oklahoma City will start RHP Landon Knack. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

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