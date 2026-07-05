Aces Shut out in Tacoma Saturday Night

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - Reno's offense could not manage to get the bats going, suffering a 7-0 shutout defeat at Tacoma on Saturday night. The Aces managed just four hits in the loss.

Reno (6-5/38-48) leadoff man, Ryan Waldschmidt, recorded the first of those hits with a double to left field to lead off the ballgame. A pair of walks in the inning would eventually load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.

Tacoma (4-7/37-49) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first for an early lead which was enough support for the Rainiers pitching staff. They added two more runs in the third and three more in the fifth for a comfortable seven-run advantage.

Carson Fulmer was dominant on the mound for the Rainiers, throwing six shutout innings and striking out 11 Aces to pick up the victory.

Manuel Pena (1-for-4), Jose Fernandez (1-for-2, walk), and pinch hitter Aramis Garcia (1-for-1) were the only other Reno hitters to record a knock in the defeat.

The Aces will have one more chance to secure a series victory in Sunday's finale. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PT

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

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