Aces Shut out in Tacoma Saturday Night
Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
TACOMA, Wash. - Reno's offense could not manage to get the bats going, suffering a 7-0 shutout defeat at Tacoma on Saturday night. The Aces managed just four hits in the loss.
Reno (6-5/38-48) leadoff man, Ryan Waldschmidt, recorded the first of those hits with a double to left field to lead off the ballgame. A pair of walks in the inning would eventually load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.
Tacoma (4-7/37-49) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first for an early lead which was enough support for the Rainiers pitching staff. They added two more runs in the third and three more in the fifth for a comfortable seven-run advantage.
Carson Fulmer was dominant on the mound for the Rainiers, throwing six shutout innings and striking out 11 Aces to pick up the victory.
Manuel Pena (1-for-4), Jose Fernandez (1-for-2, walk), and pinch hitter Aramis Garcia (1-for-1) were the only other Reno hitters to record a knock in the defeat.
The Aces will have one more chance to secure a series victory in Sunday's finale. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PT
-ACES-
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Aces Shut out in Tacoma Saturday Night - Reno Aces
- Nicholson, Porter and Gobbel's Patriotic Power Surge Lifts Bees to Independence Day Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes' Offense Goes Quiet in 7-2 Loss - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Comets Edged by Cowboys in rain-shortened July Fourth contest - Oklahoma City Comets
- Round Rock Stifles Albuquerque, 7-2 - Round Rock Express
- Four-Run First Lifts Space Cowboys Past Comets - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Comets Game Notes - July 4, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aviators Host Tacoma Rainiers in a Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 7-12 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Davis' Ninth Inning Homer Not Enough as Rainiers Fall, 6-4 - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Shut out in Tacoma Saturday Night
- Drake Dominates, Peña Homers in Reno's Friday Night Victory
- Reno Rolls to 6-1 Win Behind Vukovich and Fernandez
- CCL All-Star Game Rosters Announced Featuring Reno Connections
- Aces See Series Evened Despite Fernandez's Three-Hit Night