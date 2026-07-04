Davis' Ninth Inning Homer Not Enough as Rainiers Fall, 6-4

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-7/36-49) fell 6-4 to the Reno Aces (6-4/38-47) on Friday night. After falling behind 6-0 in the seventh inning, Tacoma scored the game's final four runs, aided by a two-run home run from Colin Davis in the ninth inning. The long ball was his 11th of the season, matching his career-high. Tacoma's final four pitchers combined to keep Reno to just one run over the final 6.0 innings in the loss.

Reno jumped to an early lead in the top of the second inning. Tyler Locklear lined a leadoff single to left field. One batter later, Manuel Pena (1) hit a two-run home run to right-center field, giving Reno a 2-0 lead.

The Aces extended their lead in the top of the third inning. Angel Ortiz (4) led off the frame with a solo home run to right field. Jacob Amaya lined a one-out single to left field, but was replaced by Jose Fernandez on a fielder's choice. Locklear drew a walk, then A.J. Vukovich lined a single to left field that scored Fernandez and advanced Locklear to third. Pena drove in the third run of the frame after he hustled out an infield single that scored Locklear and extended Reno's lead to 5-0.

Reno tallied another run in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of Tim Tawa (7), who led off the inning with a home run to extend Reno's lead to 6-0.

The Rainiers notched their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Connor Joe ripped a leadoff single to center field. Tacoma loaded the bases on back-to-back walks from Spencer Packard and Jhonny Pereda. Victor Labrada drew a third consecutive walk that forced in Tacoma's first run, making it 6-1.

Tacoma tallied its second run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brock Rodden ripped a one-out double to the right-center alley. Joe drew a walk, and Patrick Wisdom loaded the bases as he dropped a single into shallow center field. Packard drove in Tacoma's second run of the game on an RBI groundout that scored Rodden, trimming the deficit to 6-2.

Tacoma continued to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Brian O'Keefe drew a one-out walk, and Colin Davis (11) followed with a two-run home run off to left field. The Rainiers got the tying run to the plate, but could not score it, falling 6-4.

Tacoma will attempt to bounce back Saturday night as RHP Carson Fulmer is scheduled to make the start at 7:05 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk in the seventh inning Friday, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 16-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Miles Mastrobuoni reached in 16 consecutive contests from August 20-September 7, 2025...it's Pereda's longest on-base streak since he reached safely in 20 straight games from April 8-June 14, 2023, with Louisville.

Tacoma relievers combined to allow one earned run across 6.0 innings of work Friday night, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out four...the group's 3.66 ERA (139 ER/341.2 IP) leads all PCL bullpens and is the second-best among all full-season minor league teams, trailing only Nashville's 3.54 ERA...a 3.66 ERA by Rainiers relievers is the second-best mark through the team's first 85 games since 2005, behind the 2016 group's 3.14 ERA.

OF Colin Davis crushed his 11th home run of the season in the ninth inning Friday, tying his career-high...he finished 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored...the first time he smacked 11 home runs in a year came in 2023 where he split time with Single-A Modesto and High-A Everett...his home run was Tacoma's eighth out of the nine-spot this season, tied for the third-most in the PCL this season...

OF Spencer Packard improved his K/BB ratio to 1.176 (20K/17BB) with a walk in the seventh inning...he is one of 15 PCL hitters this season who walked more than struckout and is joined by INF Alejo Lopez and C Jhonny Pereda as the only Rainiers to do so.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

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