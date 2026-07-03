Tacoma Held to Three Hits in 6-1 Loss

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-6/36-48) dropped game three of the series against the Reno Aces (5-4/37-47) by a score of 6-1 on Thursday night. Tacoma scored their only run in the sixth inning when Patrick Wisdom doubled to lead off the frame and a Connor Joe sacrifice fly scored him two batters later. Nick Garcia tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Reno got on the board first in the top of the second inning. With one out, Tyler Locklear tripled on a deep fly ball to right-center field. The next batter, A.J. Vukovich placed a single into shallow right field to score Locklear and give the Aces an early 1-0 lead.

Reno extended their lead to four in the fifth inning. Jacob Amaya drew a walk to lead off the frame. After Aramis Garcia popped out and Kristian Robinson flied out, Ryan Waldschmidt and Tim Tawa worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Then, Jose Fernandez ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line, making it 4-0.

Tacoma broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning. Patrick Wisdom smoked a double to start the inning and advanced to third when Spencer Packard grounded out. Connor Joe brought Wisdom home with a sacrifice fly to center field, cutting the deficit to three, 4-1.

The Aces added on a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Locklear led off with an infield single and the next batter, Vukovich (5) hit a two-run shot over the right field wall, extending the Reno lead to five.

The Rainiers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling 6-1 on Thursday night.

Tacoma will attempt to even the series Friday night. LHP Michael Plassmeyer will take the mound with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma's four-through-eight hitters worked four consecutive walks in the fourth inning Thursday night, the first time accomplishing the feat this season...it's the first time Rainiers batters have walked in four straight at-bats since July 12, 2025, in Reno when their 8-through-2 hitters worked walks to lead off the seventh inning...Tacoma failed to score a run in the inning, marking the second time since 2005 they failed to score when walking four times in an inning...the first time came in the first inning on June 4, 2024, also against Reno.

INF Patrick Wisdom doubled to lead off the sixth inning, marking Tacoma's 17th consecutive with a double, tied for the fourth-longest in the PCL and the longest active streak in Triple-A...Tacoma is one of two PCL teams to have multiple double streaks of at least 17 games this season, having gone on a 21-game streak from May 5-28, joining Albuquerque, who went on a 25-game streak and a 17-game streak this season...Tacoma's 161 doubles on the year are tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

OF Spencer Packard improved his BB/K ratio to 1.118 (19BB/17K) with a walk Thursday night...Packard is one of 15 PCL hitters this season to have taken more walks than strikeouts (min. 100 PA), and is joined by Alejo Lopez (12BB/10K) as the only Rainiers to do so.

INF Patrick Wisdom extended his on-base streak to 14 games Thursday, finishing 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored...it's tied for the third-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...since the streak started on May 15, Wisdom holds a .500 OBP.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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