Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/2 vs. Reno

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/2 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (6-5, 5.64) vs. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (1-4, 5.60)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD LHP Josh Simpson (#34) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL INF Hogan Windish - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Rallied to beat Reno 5-4 on Wednesday night...Patrick Wisdom got Tacoma on the board in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single...after Reno took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Rainiers tied in the bottom of the frame on a Connor Joe solo home run...the Aces took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Tacoma rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning as Joe and Jakson Reetz hit RBI singles and Miles Mastrobuoni hit a sacrifice fly to put the Rainiers up 5-4...Robinson Ortiz, Troy Taylor and Alex Hoppe put up zeros in the final three innings to close out the 5-4 win.

DIAZ WAS DEALING: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will toe the rubber for his 17th start of the season tonight...the left-hander is coming off a season-high 7.0 innings of work with a season-high eight strikeouts in his most recent outing on June 27 against Round Rock...Díaz is the fifth Triple-A pitcher this season to log a start of 7.0 innings with no walks and at least eight strikeouts, and the first Rainiers pitcher to do so since RHP Blas Castaño struck out 12 without a walk over 7.0 innings on August 4, 2024, against Salt Lake...Díaz has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, working a 26K/7BB ratio in June, the seventh-best for a PCL starter in a single month this season (min. 5GS).

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Ryan Bliss doubled in the third inning on Wednesday night, marking Tacoma's 16th consecutive game with a double, the fifth-longest streak in the PCL this season and the second-longest active streak in Triple-A...Tacoma is one of two PCL teams to have multiple double streaks of at least 16 games this season, having gone on a 21-game streak from May 5-28, joining Albuquerque, who went on a 25-game streak and a 17-game streak this season...Tacoma's 160 doubles this season are tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

BLISSFUL BASEBALL: INF Ryan Bliss connected on his 18th double of the season on Wednesday night, tied for the seventh-most in the PCL this season...15 of his 18 doubles have come since May 1, the third-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss has hit .370 (20x54) with seven doubles, tied for the most in the league, ranking second in the league with 20 hits and 16 runs scored, fourth with nine extra-base hits and fifth in batting average...Bliss has reached base in 12 of his 14 games since being optioned to Tacoma.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Wednesday was the 281st of the John Russell Era (since 2023), tying Pat Listach (281W from 2015-18) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Dave Myers, who won 366 games for Tacoma from 1996-2000...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 281 wins are the fifth-most in Triple-A.

QUALITY STARTERS: LHP Jhonathan Díaz makes his 17th start of season tonight, logging a quality start in three of his last four outings...Tacoma's 25 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season...Tacoma's starting rotation has logged the most innings of any minor league team this season (395.0), inducing the most ground ball double plays among minor league rotations (41)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams in the last six seasons to record at least 25 quality starts through 83 games, joining the 2024 Salt Lake Bees, who had 26 quality starts after 83 games.

MONTH TO MONTH: Now that June has come to a close, here is how the Rainiers have played by month:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/Apr .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .262 143 53 2 32 124 239 21 .360 .425 .785

June .267 146 52 4 38 89 183 39 .345 .471 .816

Month W L ERA IP ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/ Apr 15 15 3.68 259.0 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 19 4.93 239.0 131 31 1.51 3.80 7.83 .277

June 12 13 4.63 219.2 113 27 1.38 3.24 8.52 .265

RAINIERS AND RENO: The Rainiers and Aces will be meeting for the second time this season and their first six-game series this week...Tacoma opened the season at Reno, taking two of the three games at Greater Nevada Field...Tacoma had plenty of success against Reno in 2025, going 15-9 against the Aces, including 8-4 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers found the gaps against Reno plenty in 2025, hitting 60 doubles against the Aces, the most for any PCL team against a single opponent last year and the second-most in Triple-A (WOR, 73 vs. ROC)...dating back to the start of the 2022 season, Tacoma's .576 win percentage against Reno is the fifth-best in the PCL (min. 75G).

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday, giving him 19 home runs on the season, the third-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .137 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.3 plate appearances...Wisdom's .137 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .273 batting average and fifth with a .367 OBP, good for the best in the PCL, while ranking seventh in the circuit with a .767 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 48 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams...INF Blake Rambusch has been one of the best nine-spot hitters in Triple-A this season, leading all Triple-A batters (min. 30 PA in 9-spot) with a .441 (15x34) average, ranking second with a .647 SLG and 1.133 OPS, ranking third with a .486 OBP out of the ninth spot in the order.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Wednesday off, and resume their series with the Angels tonight at 6:40 PM, with RHP Bryce Miller set to take the mound for the Mariners.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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