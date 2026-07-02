Chihuahuas to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Two-Night Independence Day Celebration Presented by GECU

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas invite fans to celebrate America's 250th Birthday during a two-night Independence Day Celebration presented by GECU on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at Southwest University Park.

The holiday weekend will feature patriotic traditions, exclusive merchandise, specialty jerseys, and two nights of fireworks as the Chihuahuas celebrate America's pastime during one of the nation's most historic milestones.

The first fans through the gates on both July 3 and July 4 will receive a complimentary mini-American flag while supplies last.

The Chihuahuas will wear their 2026 Independence Day specialty jerseys, which are currently being auctioned. Fans can own a piece of the festivities by participating in the team's game-worn jersey auction. Bidding is live now by texting "BID" to 915-600-6677. The auction will remain open through the final out of the seventh inning on Saturday, July 4.

Fans can also purchase the official 2026 Minor League Baseball New Era Stars & Stripes cap, available now while supplies last. In addition, a limited selection of Independence Day apparel is available for purchase at the Team Shop and online.

Both nights will conclude with a patriotic Fireworks Spectacular choreographed to some of America's favorite patriotic songs. The July 4 celebration will feature an extended fireworks show, providing fans with an unforgettable finale to Independence Day.

The Independence Day Celebration, presented by GECU, is part of a six-game homestand versus the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate). The series includes Matachines Night on Thursday and concludes on July 5 with Kids Day Sunday & Scouts Night.

Tickets for both July 3 and July 4 are available now at epchihuahuas.com, by calling (915) 533-BASE, or by visiting the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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