Amador, Baker Lead Isotopes Past Express, 4-3

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - After suffering consecutive heartbreaking losses in dramatic fashion over the first two games of this series, the Albuquerque Isotopes were able to flip the script on Thursday night. With the contest tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Charlie Condon roped a one-out double off the wall in left, then scored on a two-out single by Adael Amador for a 4-3 lead. Andrew Baker struck out five batters in 2.0 hitless innings of relief, including three punchouts in the ninth to secure the victory.

Topes Scope: - Condon extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-4 showing. He is 20-for-39 with three doubles, three triples and six RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Condon has recorded at least one extra-base hit in six consecutive ballgames.

- Since June 7, Condon is slashing .416/.505/1.052 with three doubles, five triples, 12 homers and 31 RBI. His triple, homer and RBI totals rank tops among all players in affiliated pro ball since then.

- Ryan Ritter singled to extend his on-base streak with Albuquerque to 46 games, second-longest in franchise history behind teammate Chad Stevens who currently stands at 50. Ritter is slashing .346/.427/.681 with 14 doubles, four triples and 47 RBI during the stretch that began May 2, 2025.

- Ritter is just 5-for-30 since his club record 31-game hitting streak was snapped on June 20, and has not recorded an extra-base knock in his last six games.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak with Albuquerque to 30 games. Thompson is slashing .375/.526/.587 with four doubles, six homers and 30 RBI in the span. It is the third on-base streak of at least 30 games for an Isotopes player to take place season (others: Stevens, Cole Carrigg).

- Vimael Machin collected a two-run triple in the first inning, marking his first extra-base hit since June 21 vs. Sugar Land (triple) and first multi-RBI contest since June 17 vs. Sugar Land (two).

- Zac Veen was held without a hit in back-to-back contests since a three-game stretch from May 15-17.

- The Isotopes have allowed three or fewer runs on 27 instances this year, while relenting double-digits in the run column a total of 24 times.

- Albuquerque has played at least three consecutive one-run games for the second time in 2026 (other: May 8-12, four total, 3-1 record in span).

- The Isotopes have held the lead at the conclusion of 23 full innings in this series (27 total) but have claimed just one victory in three tries so far.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express continue their series on Friday at 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT). Right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson is slated to start for Albuquerque against Round Rock right-hander Jose Corniell.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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