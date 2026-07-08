Isotopes Fall, 6-5, in Rain-Shortened Contest

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes plated four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead before the Space Cowboys scored two in the home half of the frame. Albuquerque brought across a run in the fifth, but Sugar Land tied the game in the sixth with three tallies and took the lead in the seventh inning before the game was called with two outs in the frame, giving the Space Cowboys a 6-5 triumph Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter went 0-for-3, snapping his 48-game on-base streak. During streak he slashed .347/.428/.673 with 15 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 48 RBI and 25 walks. It was the second-longest on-base streak in club history (longest: Chad Stevens, 51).

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch, extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 33 games, tied for the fifth-longest in club history and second-longest active streak in Triple-A in 2026. During stretch is slashing .357/.510/.557 with five doubles, six homers, 31 RBI and 30 walks. Has not recorded a hit in nine of the 33 games, including five games since June 24 (11 games).

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. On the road trip, is 7-for-28 with three doubles, three homers and five RBI. Since May 27 (34 games), is slashing .379/.393/.807 with 18 doubles, four triples, 12 homers and 29 RBI.

-Jordan Beck went 1-for-2 with an RBI and sac fly. On the road trip is 7-for-23 with two homers, one walk and six RBI.

-Tonight's contests is the first shortened game for the Isotopes since September 12, 2025, at El Paso when the contest was called at the completion of the top of the sixth inning (rain, 9-0 Isotopes win).

-With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 12-15 in one-run games and 5-9 on the road. Four of the club's seven losses in the second half have been decided by one run and five of their last eight defeats.

-Albuquerque was held to three singles on the night, tied for the fewest hits and total bases in a game in 2026 (also: June 26 vs. Salt Lake).

-Tonight is the ninth time the Isotopes lost a game when leading by four or more runs in 2026 and third on the current road trip (also: June 30 and July 1 at Round Rock). Eight of the nine instances have taken place on the road, with the only occasion at home coming against Salt Lake on June 27 (led, 6-1, in 4th; lost 8-7 in 10 innings.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is expected to start Jake Brooks while Josh Hendrickson is slated to start for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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