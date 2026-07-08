Chihuahuas Start Road Trip with 8-5 Win at OKC Tuesday

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas sent 13 batters to the plate in their seven-run second inning and beat the Oklahoma City Comets 8-5 Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The seven runs matched El Paso's season high for runs in an inning. It was the first time the teams have met this season.

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron started and threw three perfect innings on MLB Injury Rehab and he's allowed only four runs in 27 Triple-A innings this season. Miguel Cienfuegos pitched a scoreless inning for El Paso and he hasn't allowed any runs in five of his last six outings. El Paso third baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he has five hits in his last two games.

The Chihuahuas stole a season-high eight bases, which was two steals shy of the single-game record set in Oklahoma City on August 1, 2024. El Paso has won four consecutive games, tying its season high for longest winning streak.

Team Records: El Paso (6-7, 41-47), Oklahoma City (6-7, 47-40)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (5-6, 5.81) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Cole Irvin (7-5, 3.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Oklahoma City 5 - Tuesday

WP: Cienfuegos (2-3)

LP: Barnes (2-2)

S: None

Time: 2:51

Attn: 4,013







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.