Comets Win 9-2 Wednesday in Oklahoma City

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Oklahoma City starter Cole Irvin allowed only one earned run in six innings in the Comets' 9-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin was El Paso's designated hitter on major league injury rehab and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. The Chihuahuas' other run came on Romeo Sanabria's ground ball that went past Oklahoma City third baseman Noah Miller with a runner at third in the sixth inning. El Paso left fielder Carlos Rodríguez hit a single Wednesday and has reached base in 40 of his last 41 games.

Oklahoma City's Zach Ehrhard hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the second inning, the first against El Paso since Willie MacIver hit one for Las Vegas on July 11, 2025 at Southwest University Park. Comets center fielder Alek Thomas hit two home runs, the first multi-homer game against El Paso since Salt Lake's Denzer Guzman on May 12. Wednesday's loss ended El Paso's four-game winning streak, tied for their longest of the season.

Team Records: El Paso (6-8, 41-48), Oklahoma City (7-7, 48-40)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (3-2, 3.53) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Jackson Ferris (0-4, 7.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 9 El Paso 2 - Wednesday

WP: Irvin (8-5)

LP: Wolf (5-7)

S: None

Time: 2:40

Attn: 3,265







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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