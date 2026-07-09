OKC Comets Game Notes - July 9, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (6-8/41-48) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (7-7/48-40)

Game #89 of 149/Second Half #15 of 75/Home #47 of 74

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Evan Fitterer (3-2, 3.53) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-4, 7.08)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to take the lead in their home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The series is tied, 1-1, after last night's win as the Comets improved to 4-4 during their current 12-game homestand.

Last Game: Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career hits record and the Oklahoma City Comets hit four home runs in a 9-2 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took the lead in the first inning on an opposite field solo shot from Alek Thomas. Zach Ehrhard raced around the bases on a fly ball off the center field wall in the second inning for an inside-the-park home run that plated two runs. Matt Gorski followed that up with a sacrifice fly in the third inning to make it 4-0. El Paso scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to cut OKC's lead to two runs. The Comets answered in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles from Ehrhard and Ward. Noah Miller hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Thomas went deep again to the opposite field in the eighth inning to cap the Comets' victory.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-4) makes his 14th start of the season as he looks to build off his best start of the season...Ferris set season highs with 6.0 innings and eight strikeouts, allowing one run, two hits and two walks July 3 vs. Sugar Land. He matched River Ryan (May 28 at SUG) for the most strikeouts by a Comets pitcher this season...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first 13 starts, has a 7.08 ERA in 48.1 IP with 32 walks and 43 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 14 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2026: 1-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 71-59 At OKC: 38-26

The Comets play their first of three series against the Chihuahuas, and the teams will meet twice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season. After not facing each other at all so far in 2026, 18 of the teams' final 63 games will be against one another...Last season, the Comets took four of six games during their first meeting with the Chihuahuas at home in April 2025 and followed that with a pair of splits at each team's home ballpark...The Comets' offense scored at least nine runs in six of their 10 wins. Ryan Ward (.343 AVG, 2 HR) paced the offense with 23 hits and 21 RBI, while Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs across a pair of starts (11.2 IP)...OKC claimed a series victory over El Paso for a second straight season in 2025 and has only lost two season series since the Chihuahuas joined the PCL in 2014, last dropping a season series in 2022.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward's RBI single in the sixth inning Wednesday set Oklahoma City's new Bricktown-era record with 463 career hits. He surpassed Drew Avans, who collected 462 hits from 2021-24 with OKC...Ward is also the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (354), and since debuting with OKC in 2023, leads all PCL hitters in hits, homers, RBI and with 310 runs...Ward was optioned to the Comets June 29 after spending May 29-June 28 (17 G) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is 6-for-26 with a home run and five RBI in seven games since his return.

No Doubting Thomas: Alek Thomas left the yard twice Wednesday as part of a 3-for-4 night with a double, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base. It's the second two-homer game of Thomas' career and first since June 3, 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh...Thomas recorded his fourth career game with three extra-base hits and first since April 20, 2022 with Reno vs. Salt Lake. He also tied his career high with 10 total bases, last done July 3, 2019 with Single-A Kane County when he hit for the cycle at Peoria...Over his last 12 games, Thomas is 16-for-44 (.364) with six doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and seven walks...He has tallied an extra-base hit in four straight games (6-for-15, 4 2B, 2 HR) while picking up eight RBI. He also has driven in 11 runs over his last nine games, accounting for more than half of his 19 total RBI since joining the Comets in early June (25 G)...His two-homer night was OKC's 13th multi-homer game of the season.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard hit his second inside-the-park home run of the season Wednesday after previously hitting an inside-the-park grand slam April 14 at Albuquerque. He became the first Oklahoma City player with two inside-the-park homers in one season since George Springer did so for the RedHawks in 2013...He finished the game 2-for-5 with a game-high three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday...Since June 2, Ehrhard leads the PCL with 33 runs scored and ranks second with 11 home runs. He leads the Comets in homers, runs, RBI (27), OBP (.423), SLG (.627), OPS (1.050), extra-base hits (16), total bases (74) and is tied for first with 36 hits during the 31-game span.

Dinger Details: Last night, the Comets matched a season-high with four home runs for the fifth time this season after being held to four total homers over the previous six games. Oklahoma City last reached the four-homer mark June 13 at Charlotte and last hit four homers at home April 12 vs. Round Rock...This is the third straight year the Comets have hit two inside-the-park homers within the same season as Ryan Ward and Jose Ramos each recorded one in 2025 and Trey Sweeney and James Outman each had one in 2024. Prior to the 2024 season, Oklahoma City had just one inside-the-park home run from 2014-23, with Jason Martin hitting the only one during the span in 2022...The Comets have not allowed a homer in three straight games, tying their season high for the sixth time this season.

Stealing the Show: OKC stole a season-high five bases last night and has now swiped eight bags across the last three games. The five stolen bases Wednesday came from five different players as the Comets recorded their most stolen bases since a six-steal game June 17, 2025 vs. Round Rock...Prior to the recent three-game stretch, the Comets went 2-for-7 in their stolen base attempts over 17 games between June 16-July 4. OKC's 60 stolen bases this season (88 G) are the fewest among all Triple-A teams...On the other hand, last night snapped a streak of nine straight games the Comets' opponent stole at least one base, going 25-for-27 in that span. The Comets lead the PCL with 122 stolen bases allowed this season. On Monday, El Paso stole eight bases for the second-most stolen bases by any PCL team in a game this season.

Hit Makers: After matching a season-low with three hits in Tuesday's series opener, the Comets responded with 13 hits Wednesday and have now tallied 10 or more hits in nine of their last 12 games...Since June 25, the Comets are batting a league-leading .297 (120-for-404) with a league-high .829 OPS. Their 120 hits are second-most in the league behind Las Vegas (125 H) during the span...OKC is batting .298 (37-for-124) with runners in scoring position since June 25.

Miller Time: Noah Miller increased his career-best home run total with his 10th of the season Wednesday. He went deep for the second time in a four-game span after also going yard July 4 vs. Sugar Land. Miller is the fourth different Oklahoma City hitter to reach double-digit homers this season, joining James Tibbs III, Jack Suwinski and Zach Ehrhard...Miller has hit safely in six of the last seven games, going 8-for-24 with five extra-base hits...Since June 19, Miller is batting .356 (21-for-59) with 10 extra-base hits in 17 games.

Stuck in the Middle: Starting June 2, the Comets are 15-17 across the last 32 games and tied for sixth in the 10-team PCL during that span...The Comets have split each of their last four series and have either split or lost each of their last five series, going 0-1-4. Oklahoma City last won a series May 26-31 in Sugar Land (5-1)...The Comets have lost of split each of their last three home series and last won a series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 19-24 against Reno (4-2). Going back to May 22, the Comets are now 10-13 in the last 23 home games. They have won consecutive home games just once in that span when took three straight from Sacramento June 18-20.

Double Trouble: The Comets and Chihuahuas enter tonight tied for the most double plays turned this season in all the Minors with 94 each.







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