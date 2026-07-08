Comets Drop Opener to El Paso

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind early during a big second inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas and went on to an 8-5 loss in the series opener between the teams Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso (6-7/41-47) exploded for a seven-run second inning, stringing together seven hits, including a stretch of five in a row. The Chihuahuas also stole five bases during the frame. El Paso added a two-out run in the third inning with a RBI double from Nick Solak for an 8-0 lead. Oklahoma City (6-7/47-40) ended the shutout bid in the sixth inning with a run-scoring double from Alek Thomas. The Comets inched closer in the eighth inning with a four-run frame capped by a two-run double off the bat of Hyeseong Kim, but the Comets went down in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

Of Note: -El Paso won the series opener and first meeting of the season between the teams, handing the Comets their fourth loss in the last six games...OKC lost a series opener for the third time in the last four series.

-El Paso's seven-run second inning marked the most runs allowed by Oklahoma City in a single frame since surrendering a season-high eight runs in the seventh inning April 17 at Albuquerque...The seven runs by the Chihuahuas were the most runs allowed by OKC in an inning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 22, 2025 vs. Round Rock...The seven hits against the Comets during the frame were the most allowed by OKC in an inning this season.

-The Comets matched their season-low mark of three hits for the sixth time this season and first time since June 2 vs. Round Rock. Two of the Comets' three hits belonged to Hyeseong Kim who also drove in a pair of runs.

-Oklahoma City surrendered a season-high eight stolen bases against the Chihuahuas for the most stolen bases allowed by the Comets since Albuquerque swiped eight bags Aug. 14, 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Comets bullpen combined to allow one run across the final 7.1 innings with two hits, seven walks and six strikeouts. Oklahoma City split the work between five arms out of the bullpen with Jerming Rosario and Jose Rodriguez both leading the staff with 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames apiece.

-Alek Thomas has driven in nine runs over his last eight games after a 1-for-4 night with an RBI double. Over his last 11 games, Thomas is 13-for-40 (.325) with five doubles, 10 RBI and six walks.

Next Up: The Comets look to even their series against the Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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