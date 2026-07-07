Space Cowboys Welcome Albuquerque to Constellation Field for Six-Game Series

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - With just one week until the All-Star Break, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field as they host the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, for a six-game series from Tuesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 12.

Tuesday, July 7 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

The homestand kicks off with Silver Stars Tuesday, presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack, with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Plus, Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will be at Constellation Field for the first of two appearances during the homestand.

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

It's Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game. And on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field and receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will also be at Constellation Field for the final time before the All-Star Break.

Thursday, July 9 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas during another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights.

The Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, July 10 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Sugar Land kicks off the weekend with 'Everything's Bigger in Texas Night' and a can't-miss giveaway. The first 2,000 fans on Friday will receive a Space Cowboys Texas Flag Jersey presented by Constellation when gates open at 5:30 pm ahead of the 7:05 pm first pitch. Enjoy Texas-themed entertainment and activities throughout the ballpark.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land, featuring a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 11 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

The weekend continues with Anime Night presented by Tokyo X as the first 2,000 fans will receive a special My Hero Academia Space Cowboys Anime Jersey when the gates open at 5:30 pm. Fans can enjoy anime-themed entertainment and activities throughout the ballpark all night long.

Constellation Field will also feature several unique Anime-themed food items for the night, including Won Piece Nacho at the Game Day Grill, Ryuk's Apple Pie Fritters (Death Note) at Big Dipper's Chicken and The Butcher BBQ and Hunter Fuel (Demon Hunters) at Butter N Booze, the Bud Light Ice House, Sugar Land Cocktail Co. and in the First Community Club Level.

There will also be raffle prizes from Tokyo X given to fans throughout the evening, and fans dressed in Cosplay will be able to run the bases after the game.

Sunday, July 12 vs. Albuquerque @ 2:05 pm

The homestand wraps up on Sunday with a special Blippi Meet & Greet. Fans can purchase a Blippi Meet & Greet add-on here for two exclusive meet & greet appearances in the suite level in order to guarantee a spot. Blippi will also have two public meet & greets behind home plate during the Space Cowboys' game.

On Orion's Kids Day, all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases, presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Family Four Packs are available for Sunday presented by Jellystone Park Waller and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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