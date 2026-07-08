Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/7 at Las Vegas

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/7 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark- Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Hull (0-0, 4.79) vs. Las Vegas RHP Luis Morales (0-3, 8.53)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF/OF Michael Arroyo (#3) - transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas

ADD INF Alejo Lopez (#35) - activated from the 7-Day Injured List

ADD OF Lazaro Montes (#32) - transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas

DEL C Brian O'Keefe - placed on the Development List

DEL INF Blake Rambusch - transferred to Double-A Arkansas

DEL INF Hogan Windish - transferred to Double-A Arkansas

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Travel to Las Vegas for their final series before the All-Star Break...Tacoma fell 2-1 in their series finale with Reno on Sunday, dropping the series four games to two...Casey Lawrence cruised through 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out four...all of the scoring came in the eighth inning, as the Aces plated a pair in the top half of the frame on a two-out, two-run double...Tacoma got one back in the bottom of the inning on a Connor Joe RBI single...Tacoma got the tying run to third base in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 2-1.

PROSPECT POWER-UP: The Mariners promoted OF Lazaro Montes (MLB.com No. 3) and INF Michael Arroyo (MLB.com No. 4) to Tacoma on Tuesday...Montes, 21, has hit .234 with 11 doubles, one triple and 25 home runs with Double-A Arkansas this season, driving in 66...his 25 home runs this year are the fourth-most in the minor leagues, while ranking second in the Texas League in RBI (66) and third in SLG (.550) and OPS (.919)...Montes was also named the 2025 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners Minor League Hitter of the Year and Northwest League MVP with Everett...Arroyo, 21, hit .287 with 12 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, driving in 40 in 65 games with the Travelers...Arroyo's 75 hits and .287 batting average with Arkansas both rank seventh in the Texas League.

ADD ALEJO TO THE MIX: INF Alejo Lopez was activated from the 7-Day Injured List on Tuesday......over his last 25 games, he hit .345 (30x87) with nine doubles and two home runs, driving in 11...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to seven strikeouts, tied for the fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .406 on-base percentage, a .517 slugging percentage and a .923 OPS...on the season, Lopez has taken 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, tied for eighth among Triple-A hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 1.2 BB/K ratio.

BULLPEN BULLETS: RHP Nick Hull, who has spent a majority of the season in the bullpen, will make the start tonight for Tacoma...Hull threw a season-high 4.0 innings in his most recent outing on July 1...Tacoma's bullpen owns a 3.65 ERA, the best in the PCL and the second-best in Triple-A (Nashville - 3.56)...Rainiers relievers have allowed the fewest earned runs (141) and second-fewest home runs (27) and walks (177) among Triple-A bullpens this season...Tacoma's bullpen has thrown the second-fewest innings among Triple-A bullpens this year, with 347.1 innings.

TRIPLE DOUBLES: INF Patrick Wisdom tied his career-high with three doubles in Saturday's victory, doing so for the third time in his career and first since August 13, 2017 at Nashville...Wisdom is the first Rainiers hitter with three doubles in a game since OF Cade Marlowe did so on September 19, 2023, at Oklahoma City and the first to do it at Cheney Stadium since C Luis Torrens did it on August 18, 2022 against Albuquerque...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom is hitting .355 (20x57) with eight doubles and seven home runs, driving in 17...in that time, Wisdom leads the league in doubles and home runs, tied for the lead with 15 extra-base hits, ranking second in SLG (.860), OPS (1.299), and tied for second in runs (15), ranking third in RBI (17).

COLIN CRUSHING: Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 14, OF Colin Davis has connected on 11 long balls, tying his career-high (also: 11 in 2023 with Modesto/Everett)...Davis' 11 home runs since May 14 are the third-most in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Charlie Condon (16)and Zac Veen (12) in that time...since May 14, Davis is hitting .270 with five doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 27 RBI, sporting a .347 OBP, .541 SLG and a .888 OPS...Davis' .511 SLG at Cheney Stadium is the second best by a Rainiers hitter this season (min. 30 PA), trailing only Patrick Wisdom's .913.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a single in the ninth inning on Sunday, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 18-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .304, good for fourth among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA)...Pereda is also one of four Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) to record as many walks as strikeouts this season (16BB/16K).

OTHER PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma's pitching staff is having one of its better seasons in recent memory, issuing the fewest walks in Triple-A this season at 315, while ranking fourth in the circuit with a 4.34 ERA, which is also the best in the PCL...Tacoma's 4.34 ERA is the club's lowest through 87 games since the 2016 Rainiers sat at 3.90 after 87 games...the Rainiers' 701 strikeouts are the club's most through 87 games since the 2022 team punched out 742 in that span...Tacoma's bullpen ERA of 3.65 is the team's best after 87 games since the 2016 team had a 3.15 ERA, and the second-best in the last 21 years...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed 27 home runs this year, the fewest this far into the season since the 2018 bullpen allowed 27.

BLISSFUL BASEBALL: INF Ryan Bliss connected on his 18th double of the season on Wednesday night, tied for the seventh-most in the PCL this season...15 of his 18 doubles have come since May 1, tied for the third-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss has hit .333 (22x66) with seven doubles, tied for the second-most in the league, ranking second in runs with17, fifth with 21 hits, sixth with 10 extra-base hits and ninth in SLG (.561)...Bliss has reached base in 15 of his 17 games since being optioned to Tacoma.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they traveled to Miami to open a six-game road trip with three games against the Marlins, followed by three games at Tampa Bay.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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