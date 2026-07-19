Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/19 vs. Oklahoma City

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/19 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Hull (0-1, 4.55) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Cole Irvin (8-5, 3.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL OF Colin Davis - released

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to complete a series sweep against Oklahoma City today, which would be their first sweep against the Comets since June 21-24, 2014...Tacoma drew a season-high 12 walks in a 9-5 victory on Saturday night...Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but the Rainiers responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, getting RBIs from Connor Joe, Brock Rodden and Jhonny Pereda...Oklahoma City tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, but the Rainiers broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning, led by a three-run double by Pereda, who finished with four RBI...the Comets scored two in the top of the eighth inning, but did not get closer as Tacoma won 9-5.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo tallied his second three-hit game with Tacoma on Saturday night, driving in two runs...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for third in the PCL with 12 RBI, ranking fifth with 23 total bases and tied for sixth with 13 RBI...following Saturday's game, Arroyo is has gone 7-for-8 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo has reached base in seven of his first eight games with Tacoma, tallying a hit in six of them and has driven in a run in five games.

SEEING DOUBLES: The Rainiers connected on five doubles on Saturday night, giving them 192 on the season, tied for the most in Triple-A with Las Vegas...Saturday's game marked the eighth time this season that the Rainiers have hit at least five doubles, the second-most in the PCL and the third-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers lead all Triple-A teams with 33 doubles in July, led by INF Ryan Bliss, who leads the league with seven doubles in the month...Tacoma's 192 doubles are the most for the club through 95 games since the 2019 Rainiers hit 193 doubles in that span.

LAZ UNLOADED: OF Lazaro Montes connected on his second home run of the season with Tacoma in his Cheney Stadium debut on Friday night, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning...the home run left his bat at 110.4 mph and traveled 431 feet...it's the hardest hit home run by a 21-year-old at Triple-A this season...both of Montes' home runs with Tacoma have traveled over 430 feet, giving him two of the four longest home runs by a 21-year-old or younger at Triple-A this season...no other Triple-A hitter at 21-years-old or younger has multiple home runs of at least 420 feet this season.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers hit a pair of home runs on Friday night, giving them 116 on the season, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League and the sixth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 191 of their 497 runs this year off home runs, accounting for 38.4% of the offense, the highest rate in Triple-A and the sixth-highest in Triple-A...the next-closest PCL team being Oklahoma City at 34.6%, although the Comets have driven in more total runs on home runs, accounting for 205 runs on their 116 homers...since June 9, the Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 55 home runs, 13 more than the next-closest PCL team in that time (Reno - 42).

REHAB REPORT: The Rainiers will have the help of two Major League rehab assignments, with INF/OF Brendan Donovan and OF Rob Refsnyder joining Tacoma on Major League rehab assignments...Donovan, 29, began his rehab assignment with the ACL Mariners on Wednesday as he works his way back from a left groin muscle strain that sidelined him on May 17 (retro May 16)...Donovan has played 25 games with the Mariners this season, hitting .274 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and eight RBI...Refsnyder, 35, was placed on the Mariners 10-Day Injured List on June 29 (retro June 27) with right knee inflammation...in 49 games with Seattle this season, Refsnyder has hit .133 with three home runs and nine RBI.

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season on Friday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 94 games since at least 2005...Wisdom turned in his fifth multi-homer game of the season on July 9, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp, who did so in 2010...Wisdom's .127 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 7.9 plate appearances.

COMETS COME TO CHENEY: The Rainiers play host to Oklahoma City for a three-game series out of the All-Star Break, serving as the Comets' lone trip to Cheney Stadium this season and the final series between the two clubs in 2026...Tacoma took the first meeting back in April, winning four of the six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...the Rainiers hosted the Comets for 12 games last season, splitting them at 6-6...C Jhonny Pereda leads all current Rainiers hitters with a career .431 (25x58) batting average against Oklahoma City, while Patrick Wisdom leads the way with 12 career homers against the Comets, eight more than the next-closest teammate (Ryan Bliss - 4)...Wisdom's 12 career home runs against the Comets are tied for the third-most by any opposing hitter since 2005, matching the 12 by former Rainiers INF Bryan LaHair, as well as Round Rock's Jared Hoying and trailing the 15 by Blaine Crim with Round Rock and Albuquerque.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss stole another base on Friday night, the 90th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record, 94 steals, was set last season by Samad Taylor, who broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss snapped his nine-game hitting streak last night, but tied his career-high with three walks to extend his on-base streak to 12 games...since the streak started on July 1, Bliss ranks second in the PCL with a .525 OBP...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 42 hits, 13 doubles, 29 runs and a .408 batting average...Bliss' .451 (23x51) average in July is currently the best of any month in his career, as is his .525 OBP, .667 SLG and 1.223 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored a 4-3, walk-off win in10 innings last night against the Giants...Cole Young tied the game in the seventh inning with a three-run home run, and Julio Rodríguez walked it off with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning in his first game off the Injured List.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.