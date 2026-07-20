Comets Blow Open Pitchers' Duel

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored 10 runs across the final four innings of a 10-0 shutout win against the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. Neither side got on the scoreboard until the sixth inning as Oklahoma City (11-9/52-42) jumped ahead with a Matt Gorski RBI single. The Comets added five runs in the seventh inning with a two-RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald followed by a pair of homers from Austin Gauthier and Chuckie Robinson to build a 6-0 advantage. Oklahoma City extended its lead with a three-run eighth inning thanks to a two-run blast from Zach Ehrhard and a RBI single from Gauthier. Oklahoma City added additional run support in the ninth inning on an infield RBI single from Ryan Ward. Tacoma (9-12/42-54) was held without a hit after the fourth inning in the four-hit shutout as Comets pitchers retired the final 17 Rainiers batters of the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won the series finale against the Rainiers, snapping a six-game losing streak against Tacoma this season as well as a four-game losing skid at Cheney Stadium that started in September 2025...The Rainiers won the series, 2-1, and won the overall season series against the Comets, 6-3, as the teams met for the final time in 2026.

-The Comets collected their fifth shutout win of the season and second in the last four games as OKC last recorded a shutout July 12 with an 8-0 win against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Following 6.0 scoreless frames from starting pitcher Cole Irvin (9-5) Sunday, three Comets relievers combined to hold the Rainiers without a hit during the final three innings. Irvin picked up his eighth quality start of the season, allowing four hits, one walk and three strikeouts as he retired his final eight batters faced to earn his league-leading ninth win of the season.

-OKC's 10-run margin of victory was the largest for the team since a 12-1 win May 26 in Sugar Land...The Comets scored in double figures for the first time since a 10-5 win against El Paso July 10 in OKC...All 10 hitters for Oklahoma City collected a hit as the Comets finished the game with 16 hits for their most in a game since a 20-hit effort May 17 at Albuquerque.

-Ryan Fitzgerald led the offense, going 5-for-5 and setting a career-high with five hits including a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored...The five-hit game was the third from an Oklahoma City hitter this season and first since Chuckie Robinson May 17 at Albuquerque...Fitzgerald went 8-for-12 with five RBI in the three-game series against the Rainiers.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City, going 1-for-5 at the plate while playing six innings at left field...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through two games of his current rehab assignment, Hernández is 2-for-8 with a double.

-Austin Gauthier recorded his fifth homer of the season as part of a 3-for-5 day with a game-high three RBI. The longball was Gauthier's second in a three-game span, as he also left the yard July 12 vs. El Paso.

-The Comets hit three home runs Sunday as they have now homered in five straight games, belting 10 home runs during that span. In addition to Austin Gauthier, Zach Ehrhard and Chuckie Robinson also homered for OKC Sunday.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its West Coast road trip and opens a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

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