Express Claim Series Finale over Aviators

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Aviators struck first for the third time this series as they pushed across two runs in the top of the first. SS Darell Hernaiz reached on a fielder's choice and a double from DH Michael Stefanic put runners in scoring position. 1B Bryan Lavastida drove in both runners with a single, giving Las Vegas an early 2-0 edge.

The Express cut into the Aviators' lead with a run in the second. LF Aaron Zavala singled to start the inning and then stole second base. DH Cooper Johnson delivered an RBI single, scoring Zavala from second to make it a 2-1 game.

Round Rock loaded the bases on three consecutive walks to set up 1B Jonah Bride. Bride went after the first pitch he saw to drive home the runner from third and even the score at two. The E-Train took their first lead of the game after RHP Luis Morales recorded a wild pitch that scored the runner from third.

Las Vegas responded immediately in the top of the fourth when CF Brayan Buelvas launched a two-run home run to regain a 4-3 lead.

The E-Train regained the lead in the fifth frame with a pair of runs. CF Josh Smith started the inning with a single before advancing to third. Zavala drove in Smith with a double to right-center field to even the tally at four. RF Trevor Hauver followed with a double of his own, scoring Zavala from second and giving the Express a 5-4 advantage.

RHP Wilian Bormie retired the Aviators' bats in the ninth inning as the Express win the series finale and the series by a final score of 5-4 on Sunday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Round Rock claimed the series finale, taking 2 out of 3 against the Aviators...moved to 2-1-1 in series play in the second half and 6-9-1 this season...own an 11-10 record in the 2nd half...are 24-23 against opponents with a win-percentage of .500 or better...17-28 at Dell Diamond...are 37-12 when scoring 5+ runs...13-20 in 1-run games and 30-3 when leading after the 8th.

RHP JOSH STEPHAN: (ND, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R-ER, 5 SO, 1 BB, 1 HR, 90 pitches, 61 strikes) appeared in his first game since being placed on the Development List on 7/9... has started 17 of his 19 outings on the season with 8 of them in Round Rock...Express are now 9-8 in Stephan's starts... came back to retire the side after allowing 2 R in the 1st... allowed a leadoff walk to start the 3rd then struck out the following three batters... has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing a homer in 14 of his 19 appearances this season... owns a lower ERA (4.42 ERA) at Dell Diamond compared to on the road (6.34 ERA).

C JULIAN BROCK: appeared as the catcher in his Triple-A debut tonight... was added to the Round Rock roster on 7/17 from Double-A Frisco... walked on four pitches in his first plate appearance and later scored on INF Jonah Bride's single... the 25-year-old from Houston, TX was selected in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by the Rangers in the 8th round... Brock slashed .198/.299/.316 with 5 HR and 28 RBI in 48 G this season with the RoughRiders.

OF AARON ZAVALA: continued his on-base streak to 11 G with a single in the 2nd inning... notched his 21st double in the 5th... is 1 of 10 PCL batters to record 20+ doubles this season... is 5 G away from tying his previous longest on-base streak this season (5/15-6/10)... Zavala's streak is T-4th longest streak by an E-Train outfielder this season (also OF Trevor Hauver, 6/12-26).

RHP MARC CHURCH: (ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 17 pitches, 14 strikes) appeared in his first game after being placed on the Injured List on 5/29... rejoined the Express on 7/17... went to his slider 11 times and his 4-seam fastball 6 times... fastball topped out at 97.3 mph... made two rehab appearances with the ACL Rangers on 7/7 and 7/10... tossed 2.1 scoreless innings over the two games, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

INF JONAH BRIDE: owns an eight-game hitting streak (since 7/5)... drove in a runner from third in the second inning with the bases loaded to tie the game at two... entered tonight's game hitting just .182 (2-for-11) with the bases loaded... is batting .321/.406/.393 with 4 RBI and 4 BB over that span.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: posted his 7th multi-hit game since making his Triple-A debut on 5/29... has a hit in 8 of 13 G in July... is slashing .351/.415/.622 with 10 RBI, 2 triples and 2 homers in his last 9 G.

NOTES: The Express have now gone 5 games without hitting a home run, marking their longest stretch of the season... the previous longest streak was 4 games from 5/5-8... despite owning the 2nd lowest number of home runs in the Pacific Coast League and 4th lowest in Triple-A on the season (88), the Express have launched 24 HR in the Second Half (since 6/23) which is T-5th in the PCL... Round Rock has issued 1 walk or less in 8 G this season... are 4-4 in those games and 3-2 at Dell Diamond.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, July 21 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

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