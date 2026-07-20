Rainiers Blanked 10-0 in Series Finale on Sunday

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (9-12/42-54) could not pull off the sweep on Sunday, as they fell 10-0 to the Oklahoma City Comets (11-9/52-42) on Sunday afternoon. The contest was scoreless until the Comets broke it open in the top of the sixth inning, while Tacoma was held to only four hits. Nick Hull logged 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out a pair in the start, his second consecutive scoreless start.

After three scoreless innings, Tacoma threatened to break the tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lazaro Montes roped his third double in two games into the right field corner and Connor Joe reached first on a throwing error from the shortstop Hyesong Kim. Tacoma stranded the runners, though, after Leo Rivas popped out and Victor Labrada lined out to second base with Montes doubled up at second base, keeping the game scoreless.

The Comets broke the deadlock in the top of the sixth inning. Ryan Fitzgerald beat out a leadoff bunt single and advanced to third after Austin Gauthier lined a single into center field. Matt Gorski drove in the first run of the game with a single into shallow center field. Tacoma escaped the frame allowing only one run after they turned a double play for the first two outs and got Kiké Hernández to pop out to retire the side.

Oklahoma City broke the game open with five runs in the seventh inning. Ryan Ward drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base after a fielding error on a fielder's choice by Zach Ehrhard. The Comets placed runners in scoring position after Ward advanced to third base on a lineout by Jack Suwinski, and Ehrhard stole second base. Ryan Fitzgerald drove in the first two runs of the frame as he singled on a line drive to left field that scored Ward and Ehrhard. Gauthier (5) cleared the bases with a two-run home run to left field, making it 5-0. Chuckie Robinson (3) kept the inning going with a two-out, solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 6-0.

The Comets poured on four more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Ward drew a leadoff walk, then Ehrhard (15) lasered a two-run home run to left field that made it 8-0. Suwinski walked and Fitzgerald grounded a single into center field that advanced Suwinski to third base. Gauthier drove in the third run of the frame as he singled on a fly ball that got lost in the sun, scoring Suwinski and extending Oklahoma City's lead to 9-0.

Oklahoma City tallied another run to their total in the top of the ninth inning. James Tibbs III lined a leadoff double to left field, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Tibbs scored on an infield single by Ward, making it a 10-0 game.

The Rainiers went down in order as they fell 10-0 Sunday afternoon. Tacoma heads on the road next week to face the Reno Aces. The opening game of the series is set for Tuesday, July 21, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Nick Hull logged his sixth scoreless outing on Sunday... he spun 4.2 innings of shutout baseball while striking out a pair...it was his second straight start without allowing a run, his first time recording back-to-back starts without allowing a run since May 20-28, 2023, with Single-A Myrtle Beach... he is the first Rainiers starting pitcher to log three straight scoreless starts this season.

OF Lazaro Montes tallied his third straight game with an extra-base hit on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a double... in that time, he's gone 4-for-12 with three doubles, one home run, and two RBI... it his second extra-base hit streak of at least three games this season and first since June 2-5 with Double-A Arkansas, when he did so in four straight games, tallying a double and four home runs.

INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 1-for-4 on Sunday, connecting on a single against LHP Cole Irvin...in his first nine games with Tacoma, Arroyo is hitting .350 (14x40), going 8-for-11 against left-handed pitchers...Arroyo has reached base in eight of his first nine games with Tacoma, collecting a hit in seven of them.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

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