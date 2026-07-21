OKC Comets Game Notes - July 21, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (11-9/52-42) vs. Sacramento River Cats (9-12/51-42)

Game #95 of 149/Second Half #21 of 75/Road #46 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-4, 6.96) vs. SAC-RHP Trent Harris (2-1, 4.15)

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their nine-game West Coast road trip and open a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets are 1-2 so far on their post-All-Star Break trip and will look to open a series with a win for the first time since June 30 against Sugar Land in OKC.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored 10 runs across the final four innings of a 10-0 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. Neither side got on the scoreboard until the sixth inning when OKC jumped ahead with a Matt Gorski RBI single. The Comets added five runs in the seventh inning with a two-RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald followed by a pair of homers from Austin Gauthier and Chuckie Robinson to build a 6-0 advantage. OKC extended its lead with a three-run eighth inning thanks to a two-run blast from Zach Ehrhard and a RBI single from Gauthier. Ryan Ward plated the final run of the day with a RBI single in the ninth inning. Tacoma was held without a hit after the fourth inning in the four-hit shutout as Comets pitchers retired the final 17 Rainiers batters of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-4) makes his 15th start of the season...In his last outing July 9 vs. El Paso, Ferris tossed 4.2 innings with three runs, five hits one walk and six strikeouts. Ferris allowed one hit through the first 4.2 innings before five straight batters reached base to bring in three runs, forcing Ferris to exit...Ferris recorded Triple-A bests June 3 vs. Sugar Land with six innings and eight strikeouts while allowing one run. He matched River Ryan (May 28 at SUG) for the most strikeouts by a Comets pitcher this season...He faces Sacramento for the second time this season, taking the loss June 21 in OKC after allowing three runs (two earned) and two hits across 3.2 IP with four walks and three K's...Ferris ranks as the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 15 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 3-3 2025: 13-8 All-time: 80-74 At SAC: 40-33

The Comets play the River Cats for the final series this season as they meet for their only series at Sutter Health Park...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half...Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense with nine hits (.563 AVG, 5 RBI, 5 BB) and Zach Ehrhard collected a two-homer, four-RBI game June 17. Cole Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless frames June 20...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 48-38 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Zero Hour: The Comets collected their fifth shutout of the season Sunday in Tacoma as well as their second shutout in the last four games, as OKC also blanked El Paso July 12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during an 8-0 win...Tacoma was held without a hit after the fourth inning Sunday in the four-hit shutout as Comets pitchers retired the final 17 Rainiers batters of the game...Following 6.0 scoreless frames from starting pitcher Cole Irvin (9-5), three Comets relievers combined to hold the Rainiers without a hit during the final three innings. Irvin picked up his eighth quality start of the season, allowing four hits, one walk and three strikeouts as he retired his final eight batters faced to earn his league-leading ninth win of the season...The Comets are tied with Sacramento for the league lead in shutouts, and it's OKC's most shutouts in a season since 2023 (six). Sunday was the Comets' first shutout on the road since June 25, 2025 at Sacramento (16-0).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 5-for-5 Sunday to set a career-high mark with five hits including a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. It's the third five-hit performance by a Comets hitter this season, joining Heyseong Kim (March 28 vs. Albuquerque) and Chuckie Robinson (May 17 at Albuquerque)...Fitzgerald went 8-for-12 with a home run, double and five RBI in the three-game series against the Rainiers and has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .356 (26-for-73) since June 24. He leads all players in the Minors with 116 hits this season, and among PCL leaders, ranks fifth in AVG (.319) and total bases (169), while ranking tied for fifth with 61 RBI and 21 doubles.

Getting Offensive: Sunday marked OKC's fourth win this season by 10 or more runs and first since a 12-1 win May 26 in Sugar Land...All 10 batters who appeared in the game collected a hit as the Comets finished Sunday's game with 16 hits for their most in a game since a 20-hit effort May 17 at Albuquerque...OKC put a runner in scoring position every inning and their 23 at-bats with RISP set a season high...The Comets have collected at least 10 hits in seven of the last nine games (98 H) starting July 5, and over the last seven games starting July 8 are batting .344 (84-for-244). OKC has tallied 10 or more hits in five straight games entering tonight (64 H).

Dinger Details: The Comets hit three home runs Sunday as they have now homered in five straight games, belting 10 home runs during that span and have 18 homers through the first 13 games of the month of July. With Sunday's three-homer performance, the Comets have vaulted into the league lead with 119 HR...The Comets have homered in 22 of their last 24 road games, totaling 65 dingers in that time...The pitching staff did not allow a home run in each of the final two games in Tacoma against a Rainiers squad that is tied for second in the league in homers. The Comets have allowed just three home runs over the last nine games and have not allowed a homer in 10 of the last 13 games (5 HR).

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City Sunday, going 1-for-5 while playing six innings in left field. Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through two games of his current rehab assignment, he is 2-for-8 with a double...The Comets have had at least one LAD player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 71 of OKC's 73 games since April 21.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward reached base four times Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a RBI, three walks and two runs scored...Since rejoining OKC June 30 from the Dodgers, Ward is batting .320 (16-for-50) with two doubles, four homers and 13 RBI in 13 games...On Saturday night, he hit the 100th home run of his Oklahoma City career with a two-run blast...At 91 career doubles, he is one double shy of tying for second place all-time in the Bricktown era and two doubles shy of tying the record of 93 held by Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002). Ward owns OKC's Bricktown-era career records for hits (473), homers (100) and RBI (362).

Comet's Tales: Hyeseong Kim went 1-for-4 with a double and two walks Sunday and finished the weekend series in Tacoma 6-for-12 with three extra-base hits...Over his last seven games, Kim is 11-for-25 (.440) with four multi-hit games. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games (12-for-29), and since June 25 (15 G), Kim is batting .333 (17-for-51).

Winding Road: The Comets became the third PCL team this season to reach 25 road wins with Sunday's win in Tacoma as they improved to 25-20 overall in away games. However, the Comets are 5-8 in their last 13 road games with losses in two of the last three...The Comets lead the PCL this season in road AVG (.291), runs (321), OBP (.379), SLG (.478) and OPS (.857) while ranking second with 68 homers.

Around the Horn: The Comets have lost four of their last five series openers, including each of the last two...James Tibbs III doubled in his only plate appearance Sunday and has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-18...Austin Gauthier homered as part of a 3-for-5 day with a game-high three RBI Sunday. The longball was Gauthier's second in a three-game span, as he also left the yard July 12 vs. El Paso. He has notched at least one RBI in each of his last five games with a plate appearance (10 RBI).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - July 21, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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