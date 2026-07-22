Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/21 at Reno

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/21 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (6-6, 5.82) vs. Reno RHP Ashton Izzi (AAA Debut)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Charlie Beilenson (#20) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

ADD C Nick Raposo (#36) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

ADD LHP Reid VanScoter (#10) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

DEL C Brian O'Keefe - released (retro July 20)

DEL INF Alejo Lopez - released (retro July 20)

DEL INF/OF Brendan Donovan - Major League rehab transferred to High-A Everett

DEL RHP Gunner Mayer - placed on the Development List

DEL INF Leo Rivas - Taxi Squad

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up their final trip to Reno in 2026 tonight...Tacoma dropped the series finale to Oklahoma City 10-0 on Sunday...all 10 of the Comets runs were scored after the fifth inning...Nick Hull threw 4.2 innings of shutout baseball, working around four hits and three walks, while striking out two...Laz Montes accounted for Tacoma's lone extra-base hit, going 1-for-4 with a double...the Comets scored one run in the sixth inning, five in the seventh, three in the eighth and one in the ninth inning.

MOVING DAY: The Rainiers have made a handful of roster moves since Sunday's game...three players were promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday: RHP Charlie Beilenson, C Nick Raposo and LHP Reid VanScoter...Beilenson, the Mariners No. 24 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 29 by Baseball America, went 3-3 with a 2.03 ERA (9 ER/40.0 IP), in 29 appearances for the Travelers, working an 11BB/51K ratio, going 8-for-10 in saves, tied for the second-most saves in the Texas League...VanScoter went 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA (10 ER/33.0 IP) in 28 outings for Arkansas, walking 13 while striking out 42 without allowing a home run...Raposo, 28, has 105 games of Triple-A experience between Memphis and Buffalo, hitting .213 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI...in 53 games this year with Arkansas, Raposo hit .257 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI... to make room on the roster, C Brian O'Keefe and INF Alejo Lopez were released, and RHP Gunner Mayer was placed on the Development List.

RAINIERS IN RENO: The Rainiers are making their second (and final) trip to Reno this week, their lone six-game series at Greater Nevada Field this season...Tacoma won their previous series in Reno, taking two of three games against the Aces to open the season...since the start of the 2021 season, the Rainiers are 41-31 at Greater Nevada Field, sporting a .569 winning percentage, their best of any road venue in that time and only winning record at a road venue and just shy of the club's .573 winning percentage at Cheney Stadium in that span...offensively, Tacoma's .510 SLG and .890 OPS are both the second-best of any PCL venue, and the club's .374 OBP ranks as the third-best...OF Stuart Fairchild leads all current Rainiers with 18 career hits, five home runs and 11 RBI at Greater Nevada Field.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 1-for-4 on Sunday and has now tallied a hit in seven of his first nine games with Tacoma...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for third in the PCL with 12 RBI, ranking fourth with 14 hits and sixth with 24 total bases...following Sunday's game, Arroyo is has gone 8-for-11 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo's eight hits against lefties in that time are the second-most in the minor leagues and his .727 average against southpaws in that time is the best in the minor leagues (min. 10 AB vs LHP)...Arroyo has reached base in eight of his first nine games with Tacoma, driving in a run in five of them.

SEEING DOUBLES: The Rainiers connected on another double on Sunday, giving them 193 on the season, the second-most in Triple-A (Las Vegas - 194)...the Rainiers recorded five doubles in Saturday's game, marking the eighth time this season that the Rainiers have hit at least five doubles, the second-most in the PCL and the third-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers lead all PCL teams with 33 doubles in July, led by INF Ryan Bliss, who leads the league with seven doubles in the month...Tacoma's 193 doubles are the most for the club through 96 games since the 2019 Rainiers hit 194 doubles in that span.

LAZ UNLOADED: OF Lazaro Montes connected on his second home run of the season with Tacoma in his Cheney Stadium debut on Friday night, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning...the home run left his bat at 110.4 mph and traveled 431 feet...it's the hardest hit home run by a 21-year-old at Triple-A this season...both of Montes' home runs with Tacoma have traveled over 430 feet, giving him two of the four longest home runs by a 21-year-old or younger at Triple-A this season...no other Triple-A hitter at 21-years-old or younger has multiple home runs of at least 420 feet this season.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers have hit 116 home runs on the season, tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League and the eighth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 191 of their 497 runs this year off home runs, accounting for 38.4% of the offense, the highest rate in Triple-A and the sixth-highest in Triple-A...the next-closest PCL team being Oklahoma City at 34.9%, although the Comets have driven in more total runs on home runs, accounting for 210 runs on their 119 homers...since June 9, the Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 55 home runs, 11 more than the next-closest PCL team in that time (Reno - 44).

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season on Friday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 96 games since at least 2005...Wisdom has turned in five multi-homer games this season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...since 2005, the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp, who did so in 2010...Wisdom's .124 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 8.0 plate appearances.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss stole another base on Friday night, the 90th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record, 94 steals, was set last season by Samad Taylor, who broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss snapped his nine-game hitting streak last night, but tied his career-high with three walks to extend his on-base streak to 12 games...since the streak started on July 1, Bliss ranks second in the PCL with a .525 OBP...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 42 hits, 13 doubles, 29 runs and a .408 batting average...Bliss' .451 (23x51) average in July is currently the best of any month in his career, as is his .525 OBP, .667 SLG and 1.223 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners blanked the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 on Monday night...Cal Raleigh connected on a grand slam as part of a six-run seventh inning...Victor Robles also went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored...George Kirby threw 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, striking out six.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.