Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/22 at Reno

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/22 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (5-4, 4.81) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (4-7, 6.04)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Aces 9-7 in a come from behind victory on Tuesday...Lazaro Montes drove in a run in the first inning to give Tacoma an early lead, but the Aces took a 3-1 edge after the first inning...Tacoma tied the game in the third inning as Patrick Wisdom and Connor Joe each tallied RBI singles...the Aces jumped back in front by scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 7-3...the Rainiers plated a run in the sixth when Stuart Farichild scored after hitting a leadoff triple...the Rainiers scored five runs in the ninth inning, all with two outs...five consecutive hitters reached, three of them on walks...Jhonny Pereda gave Tacoma the lead with a two-run single and Brock Rodden scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run...Alex Hoppe locked down his sixth save of the season to finish the win.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Tacoma's win on Tuesday, boosting his batting average to .327, leading all Triple-A catchers (min. 150 PA)...he also ranks third among Triple-A backstops with a .416 OBP and eighth with a .863 OPS...Pereda has walked more than he has struck out this season, taking 22 walks to 20 strikeouts, ranking third among Triple-A catchers with a 1.1 BB/K ratio...in July, Pereda is hitting .410 (16x39) with five doubles and one home run, driving in 10, with multiple hits in six of his last nine games...Pereda's .327 average this season currently ranks as the second-best for a Tacoma catcher since 2005 (min. 100 PA), trailing only the .349 (51x146) that David Freitas hit in 2018.

RAINIERS BIG RALLY: Tacoma rallied for five of their nine runs in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, tied for the most runs they've scored in a ninth inning this season (also: May 8 at El Paso)...it's the second time this season Tacoma has erased a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning to win the game this season (also: July 8 at Las Vegas, down 7-5, won 9-7)...it's the third time Tacoma has won a game when trailing in the ninth inning, tied for the second-most such victories in the PCL this season, trailing only Round Rock's five...all three of Tacoma's ninth-inning, comeback victories this season have come on the road, tied for the most in Triple-A.

MOVING DAY: The Rainiers have made a handful of roster moves since Sunday's game...three players were promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday: RHP Charlie Beilenson, C Nick Raposo and LHP Reid VanScoter...Beilenson, the Mariners No. 24 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 29 by Baseball America, went 3-3 with a 2.03 ERA (9 ER/40.0 IP), in 29 appearances for the Travelers, working an 11BB/51K ratio, going 8-for-10 in saves, tied for the second-most saves in the Texas League...VanScoter went 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA (10 ER/33.0 IP) in 28 outings for Arkansas, walking 13 while striking out 42 without allowing a home run...Raposo, 28, has 105 games of Triple-A experience between Memphis and Buffalo, hitting .213 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI...in 53 games this year with Arkansas, Raposo hit .257 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI... to make room on the roster, C Brian O'Keefe and INF Alejo Lopez were released, and RHP Gunner Mayer was placed on the Development List.

RAINIERS IN RENO: The Rainiers are making their second (and final) trip to Reno this week, their lone six-game series at Greater Nevada Field this season...Tacoma won their previous series in Reno, taking two of three games against the Aces to open the season...since the start of the 2021 season, the Rainiers are 42-31 at Greater Nevada Field, sporting a .575 winning percentage, their best of any road venue in that time and only winning record at a road venue and just ahead of the club's .573 winning percentage at Cheney Stadium in that span...offensively, Tacoma's .490 SLG is the second-best and the club's .374 OBP and .865 OPS are both the third-best of any PCL venue...OF Stuart Fairchild leads all current Rainiers with 18 career hits, five home runs and 11 RBI at Greater Nevada Field.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 3-for-4 on Tuesday, his third three-hit game with Tacoma and has now tallied a hit in eight of his first 10 games with the Rainiers...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for third in the PCL with 17 hits and fifth with 12 RBI and 28 total bases...Arroyo is has gone 8-for-12 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo's eight hits against lefties in that time are the most in Triple-A and the second-most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in nine of his first 10 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in five of them.

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season on Friday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 97 games since at least 2005...Wisdom has turned in five multi-homer games this season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...since 2005, the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp, who did so in 2010...Wisdom's .121 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 8.2 plate appearances.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss stole another base on Friday night, the 90th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record, 94 steals, was set last season by Samad Taylor, who broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 1-for-6 on in Tuesday's series opener, extending his on-base streak to 13 games...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 29 runs and a .394 batting average...Bliss' .421 (24x57) average in July is currently the best of any month in his career, as is his .492 OBP, .684 SLG and 1.176 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-2 to the Reds on Tuesday night...the Reds led 3-0 at the seventh inning stretch...Weston Wilson got the Mariners on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh...Julio Rodríguez added on with a solo home run in the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Cincinnati scored one more run in the ninth to win 4-2.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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