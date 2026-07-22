Isotopes Claim 7-4 Series-Opening Victory over Round Rock

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trialing, 3-0, the club plated three runs in the third inning to tie the contest. After Round Rock retook the lead, 4-3, in the fifth, Albuquerque scored twice in the seventh to take a 5-4 advantage and added four insurance runs in the eighth to claim an 8-4 victory Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -With the victory, the Isotopes won their ninth series-opening game of the season and first since June 23 vs. Salt Lake (11-3 win). Additionally, the club has won four of their last five contests against Round Rock.

-Charlie Condon went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI. Has a hit in five-straight contests, going 7-for-21 with two RBI. Has not recorded an extra-base hit in 10-straight games.

-Ryan Ritter went 2-for-5 with two singles, his second-straight multi-hit contest and eighth of the season. Is 5-for-11 in his last three games.

-Bryant Betancourt went 1-for-2 with three RBI, a double, walk, stolen base and sac fly. His three RBI are the most in a contest since June 12 vs. New Hampshire. Recorded just his third extra-base hit (two doubles and one homer) and first since July 4.

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Tallied his 24th multi-hit contest of the year, fourth in his last 11 games and second in his last three. Registered his fourth triple of the year and third in his last 16 games.

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with an RBI and single. Is 4-for-9 in his last two games after going 2-for-18 in his previous six contests.

-Isotopes pitching allowed 12 hits on the night, the fourth-straight game relenting double-digit tallies (54 total during stretch), the longest stretch since June 7-11. Longest stretch allowing double-digit hits is seven-straight games from May 14-21.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Nolan Kingham is scheduled to take the hill for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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