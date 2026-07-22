Chihuahuas Start Road Trip With 11-7 Win Tuesday
Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip to Las Vegas with an 11-7 win over the Aviators Tuesday night. It was the first time the teams have met this season. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row.
Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Dustin Harris went 4-for-6 with an RBI, falling one hit shy of his single-game career high. Right fielder Bryce Johnson also reached four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases and an RBI. Johnson has a .409 on-base percentage in his last 10 games.
Designated hitter Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-run triple. San Diego Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada pitched a scoreless MLB Injury Rehab appearance. The win moved the Chihuahuas to 82-81 all-time versus Las Vegas.
Team Records: El Paso (8-13, 43-53), Las Vegas (13-9, 57-38)
Next Game: Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (5-7, 5.65) vs. Las Vegas RHP Braden Nett (1-1, 7.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 11 Las Vegas 7 - Tuesday
WP: Gillaspie (3-4)
LP: Bash (0-1)
S: Jacob (6)
Time: 3:00
Attn: 5,097
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Chihuahuas Start Road Trip With 11-7 Win Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Stun Aces with Five-Run Ninth Inning to Win 9-7 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Drop Back-And-Forth Combined 30-Hit Slugfest to Storm Chasers - Salt Lake Bees
- Jagger Haynes Promoted to Triple-A El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Late Lead Slips During Reno Series Opener with Tacoma - Reno Aces
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.21 vs. OKC - Sacramento River Cats
- Comets Bats Sluggish to Open Series - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Claim 7-4 Series-Opening Victory over Round Rock - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Biggio Walk off Caps 10-Inning Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- E-Train Drop Series Opener to Isotopes - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.