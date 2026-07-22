Chihuahuas Start Road Trip With 11-7 Win Tuesday

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip to Las Vegas with an 11-7 win over the Aviators Tuesday night. It was the first time the teams have met this season. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Dustin Harris went 4-for-6 with an RBI, falling one hit shy of his single-game career high. Right fielder Bryce Johnson also reached four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases and an RBI. Johnson has a .409 on-base percentage in his last 10 games.

Designated hitter Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-run triple. San Diego Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada pitched a scoreless MLB Injury Rehab appearance. The win moved the Chihuahuas to 82-81 all-time versus Las Vegas.

Team Records: El Paso (8-13, 43-53), Las Vegas (13-9, 57-38)

Next Game: Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (5-7, 5.65) vs. Las Vegas RHP Braden Nett (1-1, 7.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Las Vegas 7 - Tuesday

WP: Gillaspie (3-4)

LP: Bash (0-1)

S: Jacob (6)

Time: 3:00

Attn: 5,097







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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