Chihuahuas Close Road Trip with 15-9 Win Sunday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored 14 runs in the first four innings Sunday night and beat the Las Vegas Aviators 15-9 at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso won two of the six games in the series.

All nine starting Chihuahuas batters reached on a hit or a walk in the first three innings. The Chihuahuas set a new season high for runs in an inning when they brought in nine in their 14-batter top of the third. El Paso catcher Blake Hunt went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was El Paso's first multi-homer game by an individual since Marcos Castañon's on June 13 at Round Rock.

Shortstop Mason McCoy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Left fielder Nick Solak also hit two doubles among his four hits Sunday. San Diego Padres pitcher Jeremiah Estrada threw a scoreless relief outing in his third MLB Injury Rehab appearance of the series. Longtime major leaguer Dallas Keuchel started for Las Vegas and allowed four runs in two innings in his first game in the Athletics organization.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 15, Aviators 9 Final Score (07/26/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (9-17, 44-57), Las Vegas (17-10, 61-39)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 15 Las Vegas 9 - Sunday

WP: Boyle (8-6)

LP: Keuchel (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 4,962







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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