Las Vegas Wins, 5-1, Saturday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas outhit Las Vegas for the second straight game Saturday but lost to the Aviators 5-1. The Chihuahuas' run came on a third inning sacrifice fly by left fielder Carlos Rodríguez.

El Paso first baseman Nick Pratto went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss. Chihuahuas reliever Johan Moreno pitched two scoreless innings. The Chihuahuas turned two double plays, moving their season total to 107, which leads all of professional baseball.

The Aviators' bullpen retired 17 of the final 18 Chihuahuas batters. Las Vegas has won four consecutive games after El Paso won the series opener on Tuesday.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Aviators 5 Final Score (07/25/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (8-17, 43-57), Las Vegas (17-9, 61-38)

Next Game: Sunday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (7-6, 5.76) vs. Las Vegas TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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