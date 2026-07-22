Rainiers Stun Aces with Five-Run Ninth Inning to Win 9-7

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-12/43-54) rallied for five runs with two outs in the ninth inning to steal the series opener against the Reno Aces (12-10/44-53) with a 9-7 victory on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Michael Arroyo logged his third three-hit game with Tacoma, while Brock Rodden and Jhonny Pereda combined to drive in four of Tacoma's nine runs out of the eighth and ninth spots in the order. Charlie Beilenson picked up the win in his Triple-A debut and Alex Hoppe closed out the game, earning his sixth save of the season.

Tacoma got the offense going right out of the gate, scoring a run in the first inning. After Reno starter Ashton Izzi recorded the first two outs of the frame, Michael Arroyo singled on a ground ball back up the middle, Patrick Wisdom looped a base hit to left field and Lazaro Montes lined an RBI single to left-center field to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

The Aces responded to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. The first three batters reached against Jhonathan Díaz, as both Kristian Robinson and Demetrio Crisantes singled and LuJames Groover walked to load the bases with no outs. Manuel Pena hit a ground ball back up the middle, but Brock Rodden's throw bounced passed Connor Joe, allowing Robinson to score and tie the game at one. Jose Fernandez put the Aces ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Crisantes. One batter later, Gavin Conticello bounced into an RBI fielder's choice to drive in Groover and give the Aces a 3-1 lead after the first inning.

The Rainiers tied the game in the top of the third inning. Michael Arroyo slapped a one-out double down the right field line and scored as Patrick Wisdom dropped an RBI single into right field to make it 3-2. Wisdom swiped second base as Montes worked a walk, putting runners at first and second base. Connor Joe tied the game with a single that snuck by the third baseman Groover, knotting the game at three.

The seesaw tilted Reno's way again in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Aces retook the lead. Christian Cerda reached on a leadoff single to left field, advancing to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Robinson gave the Aces the lead with a double that bounced off the left field wall, plating Cerda to make it 4-3. After Díaz recorded the second out of the inning, Groover doubled to left field, trading placed with Robinson and giving the Aces a 5-3 edge.

The Aces rattled off three consecutive hits to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored another pair of runs. Fernandez doubled, Pavin Smith singled and Conticello singled to left-center field to put the Aces up 6-3, knocking Díaz out of the game as Tacoma turned to Nick Garcia. Garcia hit Cerda on a bunt attempt to load the bases with no outs. Anderson Rojas added on for Reno as he grounded out to first base, allowing Smith to score and make it 7-3. Garcia got another fielder's choice and a groundout to limit the damage.

Stuart Fairchild helped get one run back for Tacoma in the top of the sixth, hitting a leadoff triple. Brock Rodden drove him in with a groundout to second base to make it 7-4.

The Rainiers rallied for five runs with two outs in the ninth inning to take the lead. Rob Refsnyder hit a leadoff single and with two gone, Montes singled to left field, followed by three consecutive walks. Connor Joe drew the first one to load the bases with two outs. Fairchild pushed a run across as he worked the second walk to make it 7-5, scoring Refsnyder. Rodden drew Tacoma's third consecutive walk to make it a one-run game at 7-6 as Montes scored. The Aces went to the bullpen and brought in Bryce Jarvis to try and finish the game. Jhonny Pereda greeted him with a two-run, looping single to left-center field to drive in Fairchild and Joe, putting the Rainiers on top 8-7. A wild pitch brought home Rodden for an insurance run, and the fifth of the inning, giving the Rainiers a 9-7 lead.

Tacoma turned to Alex Hoppe for the ninth inning. After issuing a leadoff walk, the right-hander sat down the next three batters to close out the comeback victory, as the Rainiers took the opener 9-7.

The Rainiers will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night, with Gabe Mosser set to make the start with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Lazaro Montes recorded his third outfield assist with Tacoma in the second inning on Tuesday, the most of any Rainiers outfielder this season...Montes' three outfield assist since his Triple-A debut on July 7 are tied for the second-most in Triple-A.

INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 3-for-5 on Tuesday, recording his third three-hit game with Tacoma...Arroyo has multiple hits in six of his 10 games with Tacoma...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo's 17 hits are tied for the third-most in the league, while ranking fifth with 12 RBI and 28 total bases.

INF Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom leads the PCL in: RBI (32), SLG (.832), OPS (1.272), XBH (22), TB (84) and R (26).

RHP Charlie Beilenson made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless inning of relief...he recorded his first Triple-A strikeout on a fastball against Jose Fernandez.

RHP Nick Garcia threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, covering the fifth and sixth innings...it's Garcia's fourth relief appearance of the season throwing at least 2.0 scoreless innings and his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance, tied for the third-longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher this season.

The Rainiers scored five of their nine runs in the ninth inning, tied for the most runs they've scored in a ninth inning this season (also: May 8 at El Paso)...it's the second time this season Tacoma has erased a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning to win the game this season (also: July 8 at Las Vegas, down 7-5, won 9-7)...it's the third time Tacoma has won a game when trailing in the ninth inning, tied for the second-most such victories in the PCL this season, trailing only Round Rock's five...all three of Tacoma's ninth-inning, comeback victories this season have come on the road, tied for the most in Triple-A.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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