Biggio Walk off Caps 10-Inning Victory

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Cavan Biggio delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-6, 48-48) defeated the Nashville Sounds (11-11, 54-43) 3-2 in Sugar Land's 11th extra-inning game of the season on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

RHP Miguel Ullola (W, 2-4) stranded the automatic runner in the 10th, striking out two in a scoreless inning to extend his scoreless streak to 12 consecutive appearances, setting the table for the Space Cowboy offense. Edwin Díaz laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the winning run to third before Biggio lined a walk-off single to center, sealing a victory in the series opener.

Both teams struck in the second inning. Nashville pieced together two singles and a wild pitch to take a 1-0 advantage, but the lead would be short lived. Shay Whitcomb led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Trenton Brooks worked a walk. Raynel Delgado lined out to center, moving Whitcomb to third, and Garret Guillemette grounded into a force out that brought Whitcomb home to even the score at 1-1.

The Sounds regained the lead in the fifth when Andrick Nava connected on his third home run of the season, putting Nashville in front 2-1. LHP Josh Hendrickson kept Sugar Land within striking distance, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out a season high seven over six innings, registering his third quality start of the year.

The Space Cowboys evened the game in the sixth. Joey Loperfido singled and stole second before Brooks connected on an RBI single into left field to score Loperfido and tie the game at 2-2.

Sugar Land's bullpen took over from there, combining for four scoreless innings. RHP Michael Knorr allowed one baserunner while striking out one over a scoreless seventh, RHP Logan VanWey retired the side in order with one strikeout in the eighth, and RHP Alimber Santa worked around a baserunner to toss a scoreless ninth.

NOTABLE:

Sugar Land recorded their eighth walk-off victory of the season on Tuesday night. It also gave them walk-off victories in each of their last two home games, dating back to Jake Meyers walk-off homer on July 12 vs. Albuquerque. It was also the third walk-off delivered by Biggio this season.

With the victory, Sugar Land improves to 11-2 at home in the second half. Sugar Land is also 6-1 overall in their last seven games, 8-2 in their last 10 games and 9-3 in their last 12 contests.

LHP Josh Hendrickson struck out a season-high seven batters in the series opener on Tuesday night. Hendrickson recorded his third quality start of the season, tying LHP Colton Gordon and RHP Ethan Pecko for the team lead. He threw 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and topped out at 93.4 mph.

Trenton Brooks went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk on Tuesday night. Brooks has now reached base safely in 23 of his 28 games with Sugar Land this season.

RHP Michael Knorr has not allowed a run in five of his last six outings. Knorr threw the two hardest pitches of Tuesday night's game, topping out at 96.9 mph. He has also recorded one of the five fastest pitches in the game in each of his last six appearances.

Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the series opener. Whitcomb has recorded at least one hit in all but two series-opening games for Sugar Land this season.

Garrett Guillemette threw out three baserunners attempting to steal in Tuesday night's game, marking the first time he has caught a runner stealing at Triple-A. His three caught sealings were also a season high from a Space Cowboys' catcher.

Cavan Biggio went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his RBI streak to five games. Biggio has the two longest RBI streaks for the Space Cowboys this season, posting a six-game streak from June 19 - 25 to go with his current five game streak which began on July 12.

Looking to win back-to-back games, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. RHP Brandon McPherson gets the start for Sugar Land opposite Nashville RHP Garrett Stallings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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