Harris Hits Inside-The-Park Home Run in Tuesday Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes hit seven home runs in their 15-9 win Tuesday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. It was one shy of the Isotopes record for homers in a game, and it was the most allowed by El Paso in a game this year.

El Paso center fielder Dustin Harris went 3-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third. It was the 12th inside-the-park homer in Chihuahuas history and the first since Jace Bowen's on May 19. Harris previously hit an inside-the-park home run at Southwest University Park in 2024 while with Round Rock.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle went 3-for-6 on MLB Injury Rehab for the Isotopes. Albuquerque had 23 hits Tuesday, matching El Paso's season high for most hits allowed. Romeo Sanabria hit his first Triple-A home run in the third inning for El Paso. Michael Flynn pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso and hasn't allowed any runs in his last eight outings, spanning 11 innings.

Team Records: Albuquerque (11-17, 50-53) El Paso (9-18, 44-58)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jake Brooks (0-2, 6.30) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 1.66). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 15 El Paso 9 - Tuesday

WP: Green (5-3)

LP: Wolf (5-9)

S: None

Time: 3:12

Attn: 3,923







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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