Round Rock's Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped on Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

CF Jarred Kelenic provided the first hit of the game when he laced a triple to center field. Kelenic scored one batter later when 3B John Taylor hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Express a one-run edge.

The Aces responded with a run in the top of the third. 2B Danny Serretti hit a double to the right field corner before advancing to third on a flyout. CF Kristian Robinson drove in Serretti with an RBI single to even the score at one.

1B Pavin Smith gave Reno their first lead of the game when he hit his first home run of the season. The Aces continued the offense in the inning as a single by 3B Jose Fernandez and a walk from Serretti put runners at first and second. C Christian Cerda knocked in Fernandez from second with a single, giving the visitors a 3-1 advantage.

Reno added another run in the sixth courtesy of an RBI single from Serretti that drove in Fernandez, who walked to start the inning. The Aces led 4-1 through six completed.

The Express offense was held scoreless through the final three frames as they drop Wednesday night's contest 4-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Round Rock saw their season-high 5 G losing streak come to a close on Wednesday night... Express and Aces are tied at one game apiece in the series... the E-Train were held to 1 R for the 11th time this season... are 0-11 in those contests... last scored one run at Dell Diamond on 7/18 in a 7-1 loss against LV... are still 4-1 in the last 5 and 6-4 in the last 10... still own a positive home record in the second half despite playing T-fewest number of home games in the PCL (Also, ELP-11)... maintain 4th place in the PCL and are 5.5 G behind 1st place SUG.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R-ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, HR, 56 pitches, 35 strikes) made his first start since being placed on the injured list on 6/19... 15 of his 16 outings this season have come as the starter... retired the side to start the game in the 1st... has given up a home run in 8 of his 16 appearances... last started on 6/17 at LV where he allowed four runs on six hits over 3.0 innings in a 7-4 loss to the Aviators... has appeared in just three previous games against the Aces... owns a 0-1 record with an 11.00 ERA (11 ER/9.0 IP)... last pitched against RNO on 9/22/23 as a member of LV... suffered the defeat after allowing 6 R-ER on 8 H across 4.0 innings.

OF JARRED KELENIC: rejoins the Express for his 3rd stint of the season following an agreement to a minor league contract today after being released on 7/26... hit a 100.2 mph triple in his first plate appearance back... his 3rd three-bagger this season and second that was recorded over 100.0 mph (also 7/23 at ABQ) was slashing .404/.469/.684/1.153 with 2 HR, 6 RBI and 6 BB in 14 G this month with the Express... the outfielder hit .476 (10-for-21) and collected 4 2B, a homer and 5 RBIs in the six-game series against the Aces (7/7-12)... Kelenic cruised to a 1.387 OPS for the week as well as an average exit velocity of 97.0 mph, both season-highs for the 27-year-old.

RHP AUSTIN ROBERTS: (ND, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, SO, 21 pitches, 11 strikes) was the first man out of the bullpen on Wednesday night... struck out the first batter he faced with a curveball... induced an inning-ending double play in the 5th to conclude his outing... zero runs allowed marks the 3rd consecutive game the right-hander has not allowed a run... allowed 2 ER in his first 2 appearances against RNO (7/8 and 7/11) after being added to the Round Rock roster on 7/7.

RHP ALEXIS DÍAZ: (ND, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 SO, 18 pitches, 10 strikes) struck out the side in his inning out of the bullpen... marks just the 2nd inning this year by an Express reliever to retire the side with 3 SO and allow 0 H (Also E. Teodo 4/5 vs GWN)... has now tossed 9 consecutive outings without being charged with an earned run... ties his longest streak (3/28-4/24) when he opened the season not allowing a run through his first 9 appearances... 9 game span is the 3rd longest active streak in the PCL, trailing SUG RHP Miguel Ullola's 12 game streak and RNO RHP Gerardo Carrillo's 11 game streak.

NOTES: OF Jarred Kelenic's triple in the bottom of the first marked the 7th Round Rock triple hit this month and 18th on the year... the Express are T-1st this month with 7 three-baggers while 18 triples fall 6th in the PCL... the Express generated 2 double plays tonight, matching a season-high they have accomplished 7 other times this season... are 5-3 when turning multiple double plays in a game.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, July 30 vs Reno FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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