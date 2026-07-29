OKC Comets Game Notes - July 29, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (18-10/62-39) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-15/53-48)

Game #102 of 149/Second Half #28 of 75/Home #51 of 74

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Chen Zhuang (2-4, 7.57) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 3.86)

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they continue their series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost six of the last seven games and are 2-8 since the All-Star Break.

Last Game: The Comets lost a late lead for the second straight game during an 8-6 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night as the teams combined for a Pacific Coast League record-tying 26 walks at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took the lead in the opening inning with a RBI single from James Tibbs III. Both teams exchanged home runs in the second inning as the Comets got a two-run blast from Chuckie Robinson. A two-out RBI single by Ryan Ward later boosted OKC to a 4-1 lead. The Aviators answered in the third inning with a sacrifice fly before OKC added to its lead with a run-scoring single from Ryan Fitzgerald in the fourth inning, putting the score at 5-2. Las Vegas tied the game with a three-run fifth inning. The Comets retook the lead in the seventh inning as Ward delivered RBI single, but the Aviators were able to fight back again. Las Vegas took its first lead with a two-run eighth helped by a pair of OKC errors before the Aviators added an insurance run in the ninth via a RBI single. The Comets brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning when Ward lined out to deep left field to end the game, as OKC left a season-high 15 runners left on base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (0-0) makes his fourth start with OKC and first since being optioned to the Comets July 21...Knack most recently pitched in two games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, allowing five runs and six hits, including four home runs, across 5.0 innings with two walks and four K's...Knack was placed on the Dodgers' IL March 22 with a right intercostal strain and did not return to action until June 24 with the Comets. Over his first three games with OKC this season, Knack totaled 7.0 innings, with three runs, nine hits, four walks and 10 strikeouts...Last season, Knack split time between the Comets and Dodgers. He appeared in 10 games (seven starts) with LAD during four MLB stints, going 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, .247 BAA and one save in 10 appearances (seven starts)...He also made 21 appearances with OKC, including a team-high 18 starts, going 6-6 with a 6.66 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and .265 BAA with a team-leading 94 K's...Tonight is his 44th career start with OKC, tying him for sixth all-time during the Bricktown era. He also ranks fifth all-time with 221 career strikeouts...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Against the Aviators: 2026: 2-5 2025: 8-4 All-time: 80-82 At OKC: 32-39

Oklahoma City plays its final series of the season against the PCL's first-half champions and reigning league champions, meeting for the only time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The two sides last met March 31-April 5 with the Aviators taking the series, 4-2, notching wins in four of the last five games...Even though OKC lost the series, James Tibbs III was named PCL Player of the Week, going 10-for-25 with five home runs and a double, including a three-homer game April 4...Las Vegas clinched the 2026 PCL first-half title with a 44-29 record and will have a chance to defend last season's league championship - the franchise's first league title since 1988...The Comets won the 2025 season series against the Aviators, 8-4, winning two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...This will mark the first scheduled six-game series between the two teams in Oklahoma City since 2023 after two straight years of three-game sets in 2024 and 2025.

Post-Break Blues: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. With Tuesday night's loss, the Comets have now lost eight of 10 games following the break, including losses in six of the last seven games with two three-game losing skids. Tonight the Comets aim to avoid tying their season high with a fourth straight loss, previously done April 23-26 vs. Tacoma...At 2-8, the Comets have the worst record in the PCL since the All-Star Break...The Comets have fallen to 12-15 in the second half, marking the first time they've been three games under .500 this half...With last night's loss, the Comets have lost four straight series openers as well as six of the last seven and tonight will look to avoid their third straight 0-2 start to a series...OKC's overall record has fallen to 53-48, marking the first time the team has been only five games over .500 since 27-22 following a loss May 23.

Out of the Zone, Into the Record Books: The combined 26 walks in Tuesday's game tied an all-time Pacific Coast League record last done in a 14-inning game between Las Vegas and Tacoma Aug. 13, 2008. Tuesday marked just the fourth game in PCL history with a combined 26 walks, also joining games between Tacoma and Tucson in 1987 and Salt Lake City and Hawaii in 1964...The 26 walks are the second-most combined in a Triple-A game this season as Worcester and St. Paul pooled 29 walks in a nine-inning game March 31. Yesterday's walk total also marked the third game overall in the full-season Minors this season with 26 or more walks...Last night, both OKC and Las Vegas issued double-digit walks with Oklahoma City allowing 14 to match the team's Bricktown-era record, last reached Aug. 29, 2025 against Memphis. Las Vegas allowed 12 walks, tying the most walks drawn by OKC in a game this season (also May 15 in Albuquerque)...Nine of 18 half-innings included at least two walks, and nearly 27 percent of all batters last night drew a free pass...OKC has allowed a Triple-A-leading 548 walks through 101 games this season after topping all full-season Minor League teams with 782 walks in 150 games last season to set a Bricktown-era record. The Comets are now on pace for 808 walks this season.

The Witching Hours: Last night the Comets lost when leading after seven innings for a second consecutive game and seventh time this season...On Sunday in Sacramento, the Comets entered the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead before allowing six runs, including a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam by the River Cats. It marked the first time since May 24, 2009 at Las Vegas that OKC led by at least four runs in the ninth inning and lost the game...Last night was the eighth time this season the Comets led a game by at least three runs and lost, as the Comets also squandered a six-run lead Sunday...Of OKC's 48 losses this year, 13 have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings. In nine of the team's last 22 losses, OKC led or was tied in the seventh inning or later, only to allow a total of 37 runs from the seventh inning on...The Comets' 213 walks from the seventh inning on - including seven last night - lead all Triple-A teams (281.0 IP).

20/20 Vision: Jack Suwinski and James Tibbs III are the only two players in Triple-A this season with at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles. Tibbs leads the Comets with 21 homers along with his 23 doubles, while Suwinski has gone deep 20 times in addition to collecting a team-best 24 doubles...Tibbs finished last night's game 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a walk. In seven games against the Aviators this season, he is 12-for-29 with two doubles, five homers and six RBI...Suwinski was held without a hit last night but drew three walks...Tibbs leads the PCL with 72 walks this season while his homer total ranks second in the league as do his 73 RBI, 77 runs scored and 192 total bases. His 46 extra-base hits are tied with Suwinski for second-most in the league. Suwinski also ranks second in the league in SLG (.565).

Ehr Wolf: Zach Ehrhard reached base five times last night, going 2-for-3 with a double and three walks. He's his safely in seven of his last nine games, going 13-for-34 (.382)...This month, Ehrhard is slashing .323/.456/.516 in 17 games played...For the season, Ehrhard ranks among the top five in the PCL in runs (3rd, 74), walks (4th, 62) and RBI (T-4th, 65).

Runaway Train: OKC has now allowed at least eight runs in each of the last three games, combining for 27 runs allowed during that span. The Comets have also allowed seven or more runs in six of their last seven losses and in eight of the last 10 losses. On the other hand, in OKC's last three wins, the Comets have allowed a total of two runs.

Around the Horn: The Comets have already clinched a losing record for July (8-11), marking the team's second consecutive losing month, as OKC is just 20-25 since the start of June (8th in PCL)...Ryan Fitzgerald leads all Triple-A players with 121 hits and ranks second overall in the Minors...Ben Casparius continued a Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday and tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two walks and a strikeout. He threw 19 pitches (eight strikes). The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 78 of 80 games starting April 21..The Comets are 5-11 on Wednesdays this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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