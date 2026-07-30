Comets Snap Skid, Bash Vegas

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets got back in the win column with nine extra-base hits, including four homers, in an 11-2 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (13-15/54-48) scored in the first inning for the second straight night, plating a run on a RBI groundout off the bat of Ryan Ward. The Comets extended the lead in the second inning with a solo shot from Ryan Fitzgerald. Las Vegas (18-11/62-40) got on the board in the third inning with a sacrifice fly before Ward belted a two-run homer in the bottom half to extend the OKC lead. The Comets added three more runs over the following four innings, including a second solo homer from Fitzgerald in the fourth and a RBI single by Miller in the fifth. Oklahoma City added a four-run eighth inning via a RBI double from Ward and a three-run blast from Jack Suwinski. Las Vegas tacked on a solo homer from Jonathan Ornelas in the ninth inning, but was held to four hits on the night.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City scored in seven of eight innings as the Comets snapped a three-game losing streak to even the series against Las Vegas, 1-1...Oklahoma City improved to 5-1 in its last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Of the Comets' 16 hits, nine went for extra bases for their most in a game since collecting a season-high 13 extra-base hits May 17 at Albuquerque. Oklahoma City also matched its season-high mark with four home runs for the sixth time, last doing so July 8 against El Paso.

-Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his second two-homer game of the season as part of a 3-for-5 night with two RBI. He last collected two homers in a game May 29 at Sugar Land and Wednesday marked the fifth two-homer game of his career. Fitzgerald is up to 10 homers this season and has a league-leading 124 hits across 96 games.

-Ryan Ward finished 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBI. He matched his season-high in RBI, also accomplished with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 10 at Pittsburgh. With his double in the eighth inning, Ward tied Jason Botts for the second-most career doubles during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era and one shy of Kelly Dransfeldt's record of 93 career doubles.

-Hyeseong Kim matched Ryan Fitzgerald with a game-high three hits with a double, a walk and three runs scored. The infielder collected at least three hits for the sixth time this season, last done July 17 at Tacoma.

-Jack Suwinski crushed his 21st homer of the season on his 28th birthday. The outfielder has two homers across the last four games. During 18 July games, Suwinski is 22-for-62 (.355) with four homers and 13 RBI.

-Landon Knack started and recorded a season-high 5.0 innings and five strikeouts, allowing one run and one hit to earn his first win of the season.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aviators at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Joe Torre Safe at Home Night. This is the 10th year that Minor League Baseball is teaming up with Joe Torre Safe at Home to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse, connect fans to resources and empower future generations. Topps baseball card packs will be distributed to the first 3,000 fans at the ballpark gates and an autographed Joe Torre baseball will be auctioned to benefit Joe Torre Safe at Home. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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