Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/29 vs. Sacramento

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/29 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (4-1, 4.71) vs. Sacramento RHP Blade Tidwell (2-3, 4.21)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Nick Davila (#18) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL OF Rob Refsnyder - reinstated from Major League rehab assignment (retro 7/28)

DEL INF Leo Rivas - taxi squad

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Hit five home runs to cruise to an 8-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon...Leo Rivas hit the first of his two home runs in the third inning, later followed by a two-run double from Michael Arroyo and a two-run homer from Brock Rodden to lead 5-0 after three innings...Nick Raposo extended the lead with a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning to make it 6-0...Sacramento scored the next three runs to cut Tacoma's lead in half after the top of the sixth inning...Brendan Donovan hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Rivas connected again in the eighth inning to give Tacoma an 8-3 lead...the River Cats plated one in the ninth, but did not get closer as the Rainiers took the opener 8-4.

FULMER'S ON FIRE: RHP Carson Fulmer is slated to make his ninth start with Tacoma tonight, earning winning decisions in each of his last four turns through the rotation...the last Rainiers pitcher to win four consecutive starts is Casey Lawrence, who won five straight starts from July 2-30, 2025...in Fulmer's last four starts, he's 4-0 with a 3.96 ERA (11ER/25.0IP), walking eight while striking out 23...Fulmer has logged at least 6.0 innings in each of his last four starts...Fulmer is the third PCL pitcher to earn the win in four consecutive starts this season, joining Sugar Land's Colton Gordon and Josh Hendrickson...Gordon is the only PCL pitcher to earn the win in five straight starts this season...in July, Fulmer's four wins are a league-best, while ranking second with 25.0 IP and 23 strikeouts, seventh with a 1.32 WHIP and eighth with a .266 opponent batting average.

MONTH-TO-MONTH: As July comes to a close, here is how Tacoma's hitting and pitching have fared by month:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/Apr. .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .262 143 53 2 32 124 239 21 .360 .42 .785

June .267 146 52 4 38 89 183 39 .345 .471 .816

Jul .291 137 54 6 32 91 173 20 .373 .509 .882

Month W L ERA IP ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/ Apr 15 15 3.68 259.0 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 19 4.93 239.0 131 31 1.51 3.80 7.83 .277

June 12 13 4.63 219.2 113 27 1.38 3.24 8.52 .265

Jul 10 11 5.92 184.0 121 30 1.61 4.11 8.02 .292

REHAB REPORT: INF/OF Brendan Donovan's rehab assignment was transferred back to Tacoma on

Tuesday...Donovan, 29, played in five games with High-A Everett last week, playing 3B, LF and RF as he works his way back from a left groin muscle strain that sidelined him on May 17 (retro May 16)...Donovan has played 25 games with the Mariners this season, hitting .274 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and eight RBI...Donovan, who won the National League Gold Glove at the Utility position in 2022, was acquired by Seattle from St. Louis as part of a three-team trade with Tampa Bay on February 2, 2026.

FAIRCHILD FITTING RIGHT IN: Since joining the Rainiers on July 10, OF Stuart Fairchild has hit the ground running, hitting .344 (11x32) with three doubles, two triples and three home runs...in that time, Fairchild ranks third in the PCL in OPS (1.322) and slugging percentage (.844), as well as fourth in on-base percentage (.488)...his eight extra-base hits are tied for the sixth-most in the league in that time and his three home runs for the seventh-most...Fairchild has tallied a hit in six of his nine games with Tacoma...his 3-for-4 game on Saturday marked the second time in his career he collected three extra-base hits in one game and the first since May 14, 2018, when he hit three doubles for Low-A Dayton at Lansing.

LIVE, LAZ, LOVE: Coming out of the All-Star Break, OF Lazaro Montes has hit .333 (13x39), with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI over that eight-game span, leading the league with his seven doubles, tied for the lead with nine extra-base hits, ranking foruth with 26 total bases in that time...Montes has also reached base at a .400 clip in that span, slugging .667 (fifth-best in the league) for an 1.067 OPS (10th-best in the league)...Montes has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games, five of which have been multi-hit efforts...Montes has pounded right-handed pitching in that time, hitting .417 (10x24) working a 5BB/7K ratio.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is enjoying one of the best months of his career, hitting .373 (19x51) with seven doubles and one home run, driving in 11, the best month of his career by batting average (min. 50 PA) and it's just the second time in his career he's tallied seven doubles in a month, last done in July of 2021 with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston's system...Pereda's .458 OBP, .569 SLG and 1.027 OPS are all the second-best of any month in his career (min. 50 PA), trailing only August of 2025 with Triple-A St. Paul, when he reached base at a.516 clip and slugged .630 for an 1.146 OPS.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo has been one of the better hitters in the PCL since his Triple-A debut on July 7... in that time, Arroyo ranks fourth in the PCL with 23 hits, 18 RBI and 40 total bases...Arroyo is has hit .550 (11x20) against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and home run, driving in five...Arroyo's 11 hits against lefties in that time are tied for the second-most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 14 of his first 16 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in 10 of them.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a double and a walk on Tuesday, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 50 hits, 15 doubles, 32 runs and a .382 batting average...Bliss' .461 OBP in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .392 (31x79) average and 1.069 OPS are the second-best, with his .608 SLG ranking third...it's just the third time in Bliss' career that he's tallied 30 hits in a month.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday night, 7-6...Seattle hit a season-high five home runs, two coming from Dom Canzone, as well as homers from Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Rob Refsnyder...Andres Muñoz locked down his 19th save of the season in the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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