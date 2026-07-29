Comets Caught by Las Vegas Late

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets lost a late lead for the second straight game during an 8-6 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night as the teams combined for a Pacific Coast League record-tying 26 walks at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took the lead in the opening inning with a RBI single from James Tibbs III. Both teams exchanged home runs in the second inning as after Las Vegas got on the board with a solo shot by Brayan Buelvas, the Comets responded with a two-run blast from Chuckie Robinson. A two-out RBI single by Ryan Ward later boosted OKC to a 4-1 lead. The Aviators (18-10/62-39) answered in the third inning with a sacrifice fly. Oklahoma City added to its lead with a run-scoring single from Ryan Fitzgerald in the fourth inning for a three-run advantage. Las Vegas would tie game at 5-5 with a three-run fifth inning. The Comets retook the lead in the seventh inning as Ward delivered a first-pitch RBI single with two outs, but the Aviators were able to fight back again. Las Vegas took its first lead with a two-run eighth helped by a pair of OKC errors before the Aviators added an insurance run in the ninth via a RBI single. Oklahoma City (12-15/53-48) sent the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning before a flyout ended the game, adding to OKC's season-high 15 runners left on base.

Of Note: -The Comets lost a third consecutive game overall and snapped a four-game winning streak at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Las Vegas won the series opener as the Comets have now lost four straight series openers and six of the last seven...OKC is now 2-8 following the All-Star Break.

-The combined 26 walks in Tuesday's game tied an all-time Pacific Coast League record last set in 2008 in a 14-inning game between Las Vegas and Tacoma Aug. 13, 2008. Tuesday marked just the fourth game in PCL history with a combined 26 walks.

-Both teams allowed double-digit walks, with Oklahoma City allowing 14 to match the team's Bricktown-era record, last reached Aug. 29, 2025 vs. Memphis. Las Vegas issued 12 walks, tying the most walks drawn by OKC in a game this season (also May 5 in Albuquerque).

-Oklahoma City has now allowed at least eight runs in each of the last three games, combining for 27 runs allowed during that span. The Comets have also allowed seven or more runs in six of their last seven losses and in eight of the last 10 losses.

-James Tibbs III finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a walk. In seven games against the Aviators this season, Tibbs is 12-for-29 with two doubles, five homers and six RBI.

-Ryan Ward drove in a pair of runs as part of a 2-for-5 night with a walk. Ward has driven in 16 runs across 18 games during the month of July.

-Chuckie Robinson hit his fourth homer of the season. The longball was his second of the month after going deep July 19 at Tacoma. The homer was his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

-Zach Ehrhard reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three walks, a double and two runs scored.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two walks and a strikeout. He threw 19 pitches (eight strikes)...Through two rehab appearances with the Comets, Casparius has tossed 1.2 innings with one run, one hit, four walks and two strikeouts. Casparius has been on the IL since April 13 as he recovers from right shoulder inflammation.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aviators at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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