Isotopes Homer Past Chihuahuas, 15-9

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Isotopes plated eight runs in the second inning-highlighted by a Jordan Beck grand slam-and connected on a season-high seven homers and tied a season-high with 23 hits en route to 15-9 victory over El Paso Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes snapped their four-game losing skid. Additionally, the club has won their third season-series against El Paso in the last four years (2026: 13-6, five games remaining; won season series in 2023 and 2024).

-Albuquerque set a franchise record with 52 total bases (previous: 51, September 10, 2025, at El Paso).

-The Isotopes scored 15 runs, the sixth-most runs plated on the season and most since June 12 at Tacoma (16). It's just the second time since June 28 the club has scored double-digit tallies (22 games).

-Albuquerque belted seven homers, the most in a game since May 25, 2025, at Reno (also seven).

-The Isotopes recorded 23 hits, tying a season-high set on May 1 vs. El Paso when the club scored a franchise record 26 runs. It's the 10th time since at least 2005 the club registered 23-plus knocks.

-Albuquerque connected on 13 extra-base hits (four doubles, two triples and seven homers), one shy of the franchise record of 14 set on September 10, 2025, at El Paso. It's the fourth time since 2005 the team has recorded at least 13 extra-base hits.

-The Isotopes plated eight runs in the second inning, tied for the third-most tallies in a frame this season (most: 10, April 12 at El Paso, 10th inning).

-Zac Veen and Jordan Beck hit back-to-back blasts in the top of the fourth inning, the ninth set on the year (last: July 1 at Round Rock, Sterlin Thompson and Charlie Condon). It's the first set not involving Charlie Condon since May 6 (Condon: five-straight).

-Jordan Beck went 3-for-6 with two homers, a double and five RBI. Is his fourth multi-homer game of his career and first at the MiLB level (last: May 17, 2025, at Arizona). Tied a career-high with five RBI (four times; last: May 15, 2024, at San Diego). It's the sixth game by an Isotope in 2026 with five-plus RBI and first since Charlie Condon June 28 vs. Salt Lake (five). Is his second three-hit game in his last two contests (also: July 25 vs. RR GM2). Is the eighth multi-homer game by an Isotopes in 2026 (last: Zac Veen, July 5 at Round Rock).

-Brenton Doyle went 3-for-6 with a double, his third multi-hit contest in his last four games. Is 7-for-16 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks over four games during current rehab.

-Bryant Betancourt went 2-for-4 with his second homer of the season, two RBI and two walks. Belted his first homer since July 1 at Round Rock. Registered fourth multi-hit game and second-straight.

-Sterlin Thompson went 3-for-4 with his eighth homer of the year, a double, two RBI and two walks. Has two homers in his last three games after going homerless over a 14-game stretch. Is his fifth game of the year with at least three knocks (last: July 18 vs. Sacramento, three).

-Zac Veen went 4-for-5 with his 17th homer of the year, a triple and two RBI. Matched a season-high with four hits (also: May 29 vs. El Paso). Has 13 games on the year with at least three hits. First homer since belting two on July 5 (12 games).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Jake Brooks while Jhony Brito is scheduled to take the hill for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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