San Diego Padres Promote No. 1 Prospect Ethan Salas to Triple-A

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The San Diego Padres have promoted No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas to Triple-A El Paso. Salas is in his fourth season since being signed at the age of 16 out of Caracas, Venezuela, during the International Signing Period.

The 20-year-old catcher batted .286 in 72 games with the Double-A San Antonio Missions. He recorded 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 37 RBI, while posting the 7th highest batting average in the Texas League, leading the Missions with a .361 on-base percentage.

Among qualified Texas League catchers, Salas ranked 1st in batting average (.286), tied-1st in hits (74), 3rd in runs scored (41), tied-3rd in RBI (37) and doubles (13), 5th in on-base percentage (.361) and OPS (.778), and tied-8th in home runs (7).

Salas played 10 games with San Antonio in 2025 due to injury but started the 2026 season with the Missions and impressed. From April 9 to May 10, Salas hit safely in 17 of 24 games. In that span, he batted .341 with five home runs and 17 RBI. His 13 walks elevated his on-base percentage to .424 during the 24 games.

On April 25, Salas recorded six total bases after going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBI. He has posted 23 multi-hit games, including five three-hit games.

Earlier this season, Salas represented the Missions, as well as the Padres organization, by earning his second selection to the MLB All-Star Futures Game. He recorded a hit and a walk at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. He previously represented the Padres' High-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps, at the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Salas played for three Padres affiliates in 2023, becoming the youngest to play for a full-season affiliate in a decade at the age of 16.

While he made nine appearances for both High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio, he spent most of the season with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm. In 46 games with Lake Elsinore, Salas batted .267 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 35 RBI. He was named California League Prospect of the Year following his campaign.

Salas comes from a family enriched in baseball. His older brother, José, signed with Miami in 2019, while his younger brother, Andrew, also signed with the Marlins in 2025. His father, uncle, and grandfather have all played in Minor League Baseball as well.

The Chihuahuas' 2026 season continues Wednesday, July 29, in El Paso for game two of a six-game home stand between the El Paso Chihuahuas (9-18, 44-58) and the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-17, 50-53).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2026

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