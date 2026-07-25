Comets Dominate in Vicory over River Cats

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led from start to finish during an 8-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Sutter Health Park. The Comets (12-12/53-45) had yet to lead all series until racing out to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning, including a two-run double by Matt Gorski. The River Cats (12-13/54-43) scored one run each in the third and fourth innings to cut OKC's lead to 3-2. The Comets responded with back-to-back homers by Gorski and Jack Suwinski in the fifth inning, totaling three runs and stretching the lead to 6-2. Griffin Lockwood-Powell doubled in two runs in the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

Of Note:

-The Comets snapped a three-game losing streak and avoided matching their longest losing skid of the season...The Comets improved to 2-5 on their current nine-game road trip, but he two wins have been by a combined 16 runs.

-After being held to a total of six runs and three extra-base hits over the first three games of the series combined, the Comets produced eight runs and six extra-base hits as part of their 14 hits overall Friday...OKC went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position after going 1-for-17 over the first three games in Sacramento.

-Matt Gorski hit his first home run of the season with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Gorski finished 2-for-5 with a double, homer and a game-high four RBI...He last recorded four RBI in a game Aug. 29, 2024 with Triple-A Indianapolis against Louisville.

-Jack Suwinski also homered, going 2-for-4 with a walk. The homer was Suwinski's 20th of the season as he became the second player in Triple-A with 20 home runs and 20 doubles, joining teammate James Tibbs III...Suwinski has hit safely in eight straight starts, going 12-for-29 (.414).

-Matt Gorski and Jack Suwinksi hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. It's the Comets' fifth set of back-to-back homers this season and second of the current road trip, previously done July 17 at Tacoma.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell made the second start of his Major League Rehab Assignment and threw 2.2 innings. Snell allowed one run and two hits, with no walks and three strikeouts. Snell faced a total of 10 batters and threw 49 pitches (32 strikes)...Snell has been on the Injured List since May 15 while recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-4 with double while playing seven innings at third base. Hernández has hit safely in all five games of the rehab assignment, going 6-for-18 with three extra-base hits...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain.

-Hyeseong Kim reached base four times, picking up two singles and two walks while scoring three runs...Kim is 9-for-22 (.409) on the road trip.

-Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit his first two doubles since joining OKC, going 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Next Up: The Comets look for consecutive wins for the first time during the current road trip starting at 8:45 p.m. CT Saturday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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