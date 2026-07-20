SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.19 at ABQ

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (9-12/51-42) 5 at Albuquerque Isotopes (8-13/47-49) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 5-1, securing the series win...they are now 8-4-5 in series play, and 3-3-3 in series play on the road...marked their first series win at Albuquerque since 2019...they are now 26-24 on the road, 35-18 when scoring first, 18-12 when committing one error, and 22-6 when recording 12-plus hits.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter, earning his sixth win of the season...made his first Triple-A appearance since July 1...threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk and fanning eight batters...his 90 total strikeouts are T-1st in the PCL alongside Josh Stephan, who has two more Triple-A appearances than Whiz...Carson is now the only PCL pitcher to have five games with eight-or-more strikeouts.

Carson Seymour earned his second career save...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two strikeouts.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4 with a leadoff double, his sixth leadoff extra-base-hit this season...he is batting .258 (61-for-236) with 13 doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI, 27 walks, a .338 on-base percentage and a .702 OPS from the leadoff position.

Turner Hill went 2-for-4, his team-leading 25th multi-hit game, extending his hitting streak to eight-straight games, T-3rd longest in the PCL...he is batting .457 (16-for-35) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBI, one walk, four stolen bases, a .657 slugging percentage and a 1.129 OPS in that span.

Scott Bandura went 3-for-5, his 11th multi-hit and fourth three-hit game with Sacramento...marked his first time with back-to-back three-hit games since May 4 and 6, 2025 with High-A Eugene...he has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, batting .385 (20-for-52) with three doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 15 walks, seven stolen bases, a .507 on-base percentage and a 1.065 OPS in that span since June 30.

Zach Morgan went 2-for-3, his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second with Sacramento...scored three runs, his second time doing so this season (also, May 1 with Richmond) and sixth time doing so in his career.

Parks Harber went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, his first multi-hit game with the River Cats...he recorded 20 multi-hit games with Double-A Richmond.

Hitting coach P.J. Pilittere was ejected by first base umpire Steven Jaschinski in eighth inning for arguing an out at second call...was his second ejection of the season (also, May 28 at Reno).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

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