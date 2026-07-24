Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Hot N Cold

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Hot n Cold.

Things are heating up (and cooling down) at Sutter Health Park as the River Cats host the Hot n Cold Homestand! Fans can experience the best of both worlds with a week packed with a bobblehead giveaway that brings the heat, cool promotions, and an unforgettable "Christmas in July" themed Saturday Night. Whether you're embracing the summer heat or chilling out with family and friends, this homestand has something for everyone. Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest - and coolest - baseball experience. Homestand highlights include:

- Friday, July 24: Carson Whisenhunt Bobblehead Giveaway

- Saturday, July 25: Christmas in July

Friday, July 24: Carson Whisenhunt Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Carson Whisenhunt bobblehead! The left-handed pitcher, who was named 2025 Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year, is a part of the next wave of premier pitching for San Francisco. Whiz has already begun making his mark in the big leagues with a 4-1 record and a 4.50 ERA in seven starts with the Giants between 2025 and 2026. Arrive early and take home a collectible tied to the future of Giants baseball!

PREGAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! This week features DJ Lady Char spinning a setlist of hot hits and cool tunes. Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

Saturday, July 25: Christmas in July and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday

On July 25, Christmas in July brings holiday cheer to the ballpark in the middle of summer! Enjoy festive fun, seasonal surprises, and River Cats baseball as we flip the calendar for one night only. Fans can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on the concourse during pregame and enjoy the Merry Old Christmas Carolers performing the National Anthem.

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: River Cats Christmas Beanie

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy Holiday-themed postgame fireworks, presented by Sutter Health.

GAME-USED JERSEY AUCTION: Join us every Saturday for a specialty jersey auction as the River Cats take the field in themed uniforms! Fans can bid on game-worn Christmas jerseys with the proceeds benefiting the River Cats Foundation.

Each weekly lineup also features the following recurring promotions.

Toyota Two for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer and trivia lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature pregame trivia in the Beer Garden and interactive in-game trivia. Plus, special beer pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

Kids Rule Sundays

Fuel up with the 5-for-$3 Kids Value Menu featuring five kid-favorite items for $3 each. Join early for player autographs from two River Cats players before the game and kids run the bases postgame!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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