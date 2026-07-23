Sacco Jr.'s Walk-Off Walk Gives Sugar Land Historic Home Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Cavan Biggio and Joey Loperfido each launched a home run before Tommy Sacco Jr. drew a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-6, 49-48) rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Nashville Sounds (11-12, 54-44), their second straight extra-innings win, in the 1,000th game at Constellation Field.

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the 10th, Sugar Land mounted another late rally. Joey Loperfido opened the inning with a single to put runners on the corners before Shay Whitcomb ripped an RBI double to bring the Space Cowboys within one. Raynel Delgado was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Garret Guillemette worked a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run. Sacco Jr. followed by drawing his second walk of the day, completing Sugar Land's comeback victory.

The Space Cowboys struck first in the opening inning as Biggio launched a leadoff home run, his 15th of the season, giving Sugar Land an early 1-0 advantage. Loperfido extended the lead in the third, leading off the inning with a solo home run to put the Space Cowboys in front 2-0.

Nashville captured the lead in the fourth. After a single put a runner on base, Darrien Miller and Brock Wilken connected on back-to-back home runs to give the Sounds their first lead of the night at 3-2.

RHP Brandon McPherson kept Sugar Land in the game, matching his longest outing of the season by throwing five innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four. LHP Bryan King made his first appearance of the season with the Space Cowboys and fired a scoreless sixth inning with one strikeout.

Sugar Land rallied in the bottom of the sixth to even the score. Trenton Brooks led off with a single before Raynel Delgado worked a walk. Edwin Díaz then lined an RBI single to score Brooks and tie the game at 3-3.

The bullpen continued to hold the Sounds in check as RHP Cody Bolton and RHP Christian Roa combined for two perfect innings. Bolton retired the side on three fly outs in the seventh before Roa struck out two in the eighth. RHP Roddery Muñoz followed with a scoreless ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Nashville regained the lead in the top of the 10th with two runs, but the Space Cowboys answered with three in the bottom half to complete their second consecutive walk-off victory and take a two-game series lead.

NOTABLE:

Sugar Land's walk-off victory on Wednesday was their ninth of the season and the third consecutive home game that has ended in a walk off. Cavan Biggio had a walk-off single in the 10 th inning on Tuesday night and Jake Meyers hit a walk-off homer on July 12 vs. Albuquerque.

Cavan Biggio went 2-for-5 with a home run on Wednesday night, extending his RBI streak to six games, the longest active RBI streak by an active player in Triple A. Biggio's homer left the bat at 102.2 mph, the sixth-hardest hit ball of the game.

RHP Brandon McPherson turned in five innings on Wednesday night, tying his longest start of the season after reaching the mark on May 31 vs. Oklahoma City and June 13 vs. Sacramento. He also fired the second-fastest pitch of the game at 98.4 mph.

LHP Bryan King made his first appearance with Sugar Land since September 10, 2024 against Reno. King fired a scoreless inning, allowing one baserunner while striking out one throwing 16 pitches, eight for strikes.

Trenton Brooks went 2-for-5 with a run scored on Wednesday night, recording back-to-back multi-hit games.

Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday night, extending his hitting streak to five games, the longest active hitting streak on the Space Cowboys.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Constellation Field following back-to-back wins. Sugar Land's starter has yet to be announced while RHP Tyson Hardin will get the start for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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