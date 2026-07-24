Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/23 at Reno

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/23 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (3-1, 5.50) vs. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (1-4, 5.82)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni (#35) - sent outright to Tacoma

ADD INF Leo Rivas (#2) - taxi squad

DEL C Jakson Reetz - placed on the Development List

DEL RHP Houston Roth - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MLB.TV (MiLB Game of the Day)/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Allowed a season-high 20 hits as they fell 10-7 to the Reno Aces on Wednesday night, unable to overcome a 10-3 deficit...Tacoma took a 3-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning as Patrick Wisdom cranked a three-run home run his 26th of the season...Reno got one run back in the bottom of the fourth inning and took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning...the Aces broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning to take a 10-3 lead...the Rainiers rallied for four runs in the top of seventh inning, including a steal of home by Connor Joe...that would be as close as Tacoma got in the loss...Reid VanScoter threw a scoreless seventh inning of relief in his Triple-A debut, followed by Troy Taylor who put up a zero in the eighth, but Tacoma's final six hitters went down in order in the loss.

THE WISE MAN LEAVES THE YARD: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 26th home run of the season on Wednesday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 97 games since at least 2005...Wisdom's .824 SLG and 1.241 OPS also rank as the best for a Rainiers hitter (min. 100 PA) in a single season since 2005...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom has been one of the most dominant hitters in the PCL, tied for the league lead with 38 hits (tied with Ryan Bliss) as well as ranking among league leaders in a number of categories:

AVG

1 Bliss, R .365

2 Condon, C .361

3 Wisdom, P .358

4 Locklear, T .349

5 Hill, T .346

HR

1 Wisdom, P 14

2 Biggio, C 8

3 Paris, K 7

4 3 tied 6

RBI

1 Wisdom, P 36

2 Fernandez, J 26

3 White, T 24

4 Gobbel, B 23

4 Paris, K 23

SLG

1 Wisdom, P .849

2 Biggio, C .690

3 Condon, C .687

4 Veen, Z .639

5 Locklear, T .639

OPS

1 Wisdom, P 1.287

2 Biggio, C 1.160

3 Condon, C 1.146

4 Locklear, T 1.088

5 Bliss, R 1.010

TB

1 Wisdom, P 90

2 Veen, Z 62

3 Biggio, C 60

3 Bliss, R 60

5 Paris, K 58

JOE STEALS HOME: INF/OF Connor Joe stole home in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, doing so for the first time in his career...Joe is the first Rainiers player to steal home this season and the first since Samad Taylor did so on August 24, 2025, one of three times Taylor stole home last season...Joe is the eighth Rainiers outfielder (position played in game) to steal home since 2005, last done by Samad Taylor (LF) May 22, 2024, against Las Vegas.

FULMER FEELING VICTORIOUS: RHP Carson Fulmer will make his 250th career minor league start tonight and his eighth start in a Rainiers uniform, taking a winning decision in each of his last three starts, the second Rainiers pitcher to do so this season (aslo: Gabe Mosser, June 3-14)...Fulmer has thrown at least 6.0 innings in each of his last three starts, including a career-high 7.0 innings in his last start on July 17, matching his career-best for the fifth time and first since June 21, 2018 with Charlotte...in July, Fulmer leads the PCL with three wins, ranking fourth with 19.0 innings pitched, sixth with 18 strikeouts and seventh in opponent batting average.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Tacoma's win on Tuesday, boosting his batting average to .327, leading all Triple-A catchers (min. 150 PA)...he also ranks third among Triple-A backstops with a .416 OBP and eighth with a .863 OPS...Pereda has walked more than he has struck out this season, taking 22 walks to 20 strikeouts, ranking third among Triple-A catchers with a 1.1 BB/K ratio...in July, Pereda is hitting .410 (16x39) with five doubles and one home run, driving in 10, with multiple hits in six of his last nine games...Pereda's .327 average this season currently ranks as the second-best for a Tacoma catcher since 2005 (min. 100 PA), trailing only the .349 (51x146) that David Freitas hit in 2018.

RAINIERS BIG RALLY: Tacoma rallied for five of their nine runs in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, tied for the most runs they've scored in a ninth inning this season (also: May 8 at El Paso)...it's the second time this season Tacoma has erased a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning to win the game this season (also: July 8 at Las Vegas, down 7-5, won 9-7)...it's the third time Tacoma has won a game when trailing in the ninth inning, tied for the second-most such victories in the PCL this season, trailing only Round Rock's five...all three of Tacoma's ninth-inning, comeback victories this season have come on the road, tied for the most in Triple-A.

RAINIERS IN RENO: The Rainiers are making their second (and final) trip to Reno this week, their lone six-game series at Greater Nevada Field this season...Tacoma won their previous series in Reno, taking two of three games against the Aces to open the season...since the start of the 2021 season, the Rainiers are 42-32 at Greater Nevada Field, sporting a .567 winning percentage, their best of any road venue in that time and only winning record at a road venue, also just behind the club's .573 winning percentage at Cheney Stadium in that span...offensively, Tacoma's .488 SLG is the second-best and the club's .375 OBP and .863 OPS are both the third-best of any PCL venue...OF Stuart Fairchild leads all current Rainiers with 20 career hits and five home runs at Greater Nevada Field, while Patrick Wisdom leads the way with 15 career RBI in Reno.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 1-for-4 with two runs scored on Wednesday...Arroyo has now tallied a hit in nine of his first 11 games with the Rainiers...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for fourth in the PCL with 18 hits and fifth with 12 RBI and 29 total bases...Arroyo is has gone 9-for-15 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo's nine hits against lefties in that time are tied for the most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 10 of his first 11 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in five of them.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss stole another base on Friday night, the 90th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record, 94 steals, was set last season by Samad Taylor, who broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk in the seventh inning on Wednesday, the fourth-longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 30 runs and a .381 batting average...Bliss' .492 OBP, in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .393 (24x61) average, .639 SLG and 1.110 OPS are all the second-best.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-3 to the Reds on Wednesday...Luke Raley drove in two of Seattle's three runs with a two-run single in the fourth inning...Emerson Hancock took a no-decision, throwing 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out three with a walk...the Mariners have Thursday off as they travel to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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