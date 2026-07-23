Isotopes Win 5-2 over Round Rock

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning behind RBI from Sterlin Thompson and Vimael Machin. Round Rock evened the score with two tallies in the top of the sixth before Albuquerque scored two runs of their own in the home half to take a 4-2 lead. The Isotopes added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI triple by Zac Veenwhile TJ Shook shut the door in the ninth for a 5-2 triumph Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -With the win, the Isotopes have won three of the last four contests. Additionally, the club has won five of their last six games against Round Rock.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-3 with a single and walk. Has a hit in six-straight contests, going 8-for-24 with two RBI. Has not recorded an extra-base hit in 11-straight games. Compiled his sixth outfield assist of the year-tied for the eighth-most in Triple-A.

-Zac Veen went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, his 12th contest of the year with three-plus hits. Registered his sixth triple of the year and first since June 27 vs. Salt Lake (14 games). Tallied his ninth outfield assist of 2026-the most in Triple-A.

-Vimael Machin went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, his 25th multi-hit game of the year, second on the club behind Veen's 27. Over his last four games is 7-for-17 with two doubles and four RBI. His double was just his sixth extra-base hit since May 30 (three doubles, two triples and one homer).

-Nic Kent went 2-for-4 with two singles, his first multi-hit contest since June 28 (eight games). Is batting .167 (5x30) over his last nine games after going 10-for-27 (.370) in his previous six.

-The Isotopes have tallied 29 outfield assists on the year-the most in Triple-A (second: 22, Jacksonville).

-Albuquerque won its 13th game of the year when scoring five runs or fewer and first since July 2 at Round Rock (4-3).

-The Isotopes permitted just two runs on the night, the 18th time holding an opponent to two runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Nolan Kingham is scheduled to take the hill for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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