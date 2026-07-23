Las Vegas Takes Game 2 of the Series Wednesday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-1 Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Marcos Castañon hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to drive in El Paso's run.

While the Chihuahuas' offense had 10 walks, Castañon's single was El Paso's only hit. It was the second time in team history the Chihuahuas were held to one hit, with the first being August 4, 2019 at Memphis. El Paso right fielder Bryce Johnson walked and scored in the first inning and also stole his third base in the last two games.

El Paso reliever Misael Tamarez pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday. The Chihuahuas left nine runners on base. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Team Records: El Paso (8-14, 43-54), Las Vegas (14-9, 58-38)

Next Game: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 0.96) vs. Las Vegas RHP Chen Zhuang (2-4, 7.76). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Las Vegas 5 El Paso 1 - Wednesday

WP: Gonzalez (3-1)

LP: Wolf (5-8)

S: None

Time: 2:40

Attn: 4,298







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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