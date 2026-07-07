OKC Comets Game Notes - July 7, 2026

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (5-7/40-47) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (6-6/47-39)

Game #87 of 149/Second Half #13 of 75/Home #45 of 74

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 1.50) vs. OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (2-1, 3.67)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their 12-game homestand and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tonight is a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products...The Comets are 3-3 to open the homestand.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets put together a pair of big innings early and went on to win, 8-2, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC scored three runs in the third inning as Alek Thomas won a nine-pitch battle with the bases loaded to deliver a bases-clearing double. Sugar Land scored a pair of runs on a single from César Salazar in the fourth inning. The Comets then tallied four runs in the fourth inning, including RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim and Zach Ehrhard. Oklahoma City added a run in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Jack Suwinski. The Comets pitching staff held Sugar Land scoreless in eight of nine innings and closed out the game by firing five straight scoreless frames, led by four scoreless innings from Christian Romero (7-2).

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes (2-1) is slated to make his seventh start with OKC following his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers...He pitched bulk innings for the Dodgers July 1 at the Athletics. Following an opener, Barnes pitched the final seven innings of a 7-1 loss with 12 hits, seven runs and two walks allowed with two strikeouts. Barnes set a career high in hits allowed...His last start for OKC resulted in a win June 25 at Reno despite surrendering seven runs (three earned) and six hits across 5.2 IP with three walks and three strikeouts...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC, but did not appear in a game before being recalled and pitching in two games for the Dodgers out of the bullpen May 15-16...Earlier this year, Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one appearance for the Cubs for his first MLB appearance since 2021 with Minnesota...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN) and played for Lotte from 2022-24...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2026: 0-0 2025: 10-8 All-time: 70-58 At OKC: 37-25

The Comets play their first of three series against the Chihuahuas and will meet twice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season. After not facing each other at all so far in 2026, 18 of the teams' final 63 games will be against one another...Last season, the Comets took four of six games during their first meeting with the Chihuahuas at home in April 2025 and followed that with a pair of splits at each team's home ballpark...The Comets' offense scored at least nine runs in six of their 10 wins. Ryan Ward (.343 AVG, 2 HR) paced the offense with 23 hits and 21 RBI, while Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs across a pair of starts (11.2 IP)...OKC claimed a series victory over El Paso for a second straight season in 2025 and has only lost two season series since the Chihuahuas joined the PCL in 2014, last dropping a season series in 2022.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward enters tonight's game tied with Drew Avans for Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career record of 462 hits. Ward tied the record with a walk-off RBI single Friday night in OKC. He went 0-for-2 Saturday before the game was called in the sixth inning and did not play Sunday...Ward was optioned to the Comets June 29 after spending May 29-June 28 (17 G) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in five games since his return...Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (352).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored Sunday as he has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games, batting .364 (16-for-44) with one double and four RBI. His 10-game hitting streak is the third for a Comets hitter this season and Fitzgerald's second after putting together a 12-game streak May 1-17...Fitzgerald has tallied three straight multi-hit games entering tonight, going 6-for-12, and leads the Comets with 32 multi-hit games this season...At 106 hits so far this season, Fitzgerald ranks second overall in the Minors...Fitzgerald has surpassed the 100-hit milestone for the first time since 2019 when he had a career-high 125 hits with High-A Salem (BOS).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski belted his 19th homer of the season and second in a three-day span Sunday night. During the six-game series against Sugar Land, Suwinski finished 10-for-21 (.476) with two doubles, two homers and four RBI...Since June 27 (8 G), Suwinski is batting .419 (13-for-31) with seven RBI with five multi-hit games...Suwinski's 61 RBI and 66 runs scored this season are third-most in the PCL, while his 19 home runs and 20 doubles rank tied for third in the league. He also ranks among the top-five PCL leaders in extra-base hits (40, fourth), total bases (162, fourth) and SLG (.568, fifth).

No Doubting Thomas: Alek Thomas recorded a season-high four RBI Sunday, including a bases-clearing double in the third inning to put the Comets ahead for good. The outfielder reached the four-RBI mark for the first time in exactly two years, previously done July 5, 2024 with Arizona at San Diego...Thomas has five RBI over the last two games and has eight RBI over his last seven games, accounting for half of his 16 total RBI since joining the Comets in early June...Over his last 10 games, Thomas is 12-for-36 (.333) with four doubles, nine RBI and six walks.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard finished Sunday's game 2-for-3 with two singles, a RBI and a walk as he has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-22 (.455) with one double, two homers and five RBI during the stretch...Since June 2, Ehrhard paces the Comets with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, a .421 OBP, .622 SLG, 1.043 OPS, 15 extra-base hits, 69 total bases and 29 runs scored...Overall this season, his 51 walks are fourth-most in the PCL, while his 58 RBI are tied for fifth-most in the league.

Stuck in the Middle: The Comets have split each of their last four series and have either split or lost each of their last five series, going 0-1-4 in series since the beginning of June. Oklahoma City last won a series May 26-31 in Sugar Land (5-1)...Starting June 2, the Comets are 14-16 across the last 30 games and tied for sixth in the 10-team PCL during that span...The Comets have lost of split each of their last three home series and last won a series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 19-24 against Reno (4-2). Going back to May 22, the Comets are now 9-12 in the last 21 home games.

2-for-1 Special: The Comets turned three double plays Sunday night, recording three or more double plays in a game for the eighth time this season...The Comets' 93 double plays this season pace all teams in the Minors, as they surpassed current opponent El Paso's total of 91 double plays for the MiLB lead...The Comets have turned at least one doble play in 12 of the last 13 games (17 total) and in 17 of the last 19 games (25 total).

Hit Makers: The Comets tallied 11 more hits Sunday and have recorded at least 10 hits in eight of their last 10 games, including in eight of their nine, nine-inning games. During that time the Comets are batting a league-leading .306 (104-for-340) with a league-high 104 hits since June 25...With runners in scoring position over those 10 games, the Comets are batting .305 (32-for-105)...OKC's eight runs Sunday marked the team's highest output in a home game since May 21 vs. Reno during an 8-0 win.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller hit a ground-rule double in the fourth inning Sunday and has collected a hit in each of the last five games, going 6-for-17 with one double, one triple, one homer and one RBI. He has also hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .365 (19-for-52) with eight extra-base hits since June 19...Landon Knack continued a Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, tossing three-plus innings with one run, three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches (35 strikes) in his third outing of the season. The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a rehab assignment every game since April 21...The Comets notched three steals Sunday after totaling just two stolen bases in the previous 17 games. After stealing 195 bases last season, the Comets are last in the PCL this season with 55 stolen bases.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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