Chihuahuas Fall 6-3 Thursday In Oklahoma City
Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-0 early in Oklahoma City Thursday night and later put the tying run on base, but lost to the Comets 6-3. Oklahoma City has won two of the first three games of the series.
Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk. He also stole second base in the third inning, his 20th steal of the year, marking the third season in his career he's stolen 20 or more bases. San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin was El Paso's designated hitter on MLB Injury Rehab for the second straight game and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk.
El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez hit an RBI double in the fifth inning and he's reached base in 41 of his last 42 games. Chihuahuas reliever Michael Flynn pitched two scoreless innings late in the game. The Chihuahuas turned two double plays, giving them a league-leading 96 this season.
Team Records: El Paso (6-9, 41-49), Oklahoma City (8-7, 49-40)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 7.44) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (7-2, 4.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Oklahoma City 6 El Paso 3 - Thursday
WP: Duran (3-2)
LP: Fitterer (3-3)
S: Gervase (3)
Time: 2:28
Attn: 4,254
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