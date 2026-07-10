Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/9 at Las Vegas

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/9 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-2, 9.00) vs. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (7-4, 4.41)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Pulled off a four-run ninth inning rally to come back and beat Las Vegas 9-7 on Wednesday night...Las Vegas took a 7-4 lead after five innings, but that would be the end of the Aviators offense, as Houston Roth and Alex Hoppe combined to throw 4.0 scoreless innings of relief...Patrick Wisdom hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it 7-5...the first three Rainiers hitters in the ninth inning reached base, followed by a sacrifice fly from Victor Labrada, an RBI double from Ryan Bliss and a go-ahead RBI single from Brock Rodden...Wisdom added an insurance run with a fielder's choice...Wednesday's win was Tacoma's second of the year when trailing after eight innings.

RAINIERS RALLY: Tacoma scored four runs in the ninth inning to complete the comeback victory, their second of the season when trailing after eight innings (also: April 26, at Oklahoma City)...it's the first time Tacoma has erased a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning to win (in nine innings) since September 21, 2022, against Round Rock (trailed 6-2 after eight innings, won 7-6) and the first time Tacoma has done it on the road since September 4, 2021 at Reno (trailed 6-4 after eight innings, won 7-6)...OF Victor Labrada tallied his second triple of the season, Tacoma's second consecutive game with a triple, the second time the Rainiers have tripled in back-to-back games this year (also: June 16-17).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: OF Victor Labrada went 2-for4 with a double, triple and three RBI in Wednesday's victory...Labrada is the first Rainiers hitter this season to tally multiple extra-base hits and three RBI out of the nine-spot this season, and just the seventh PCL hitter to accomplish the feat this year...Labrada has accounted for the last three times a Rainiers nine-batter has tripled...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters are batting .269 this season, good for fifth in Triple-A, as is their .359 OBP, while ranking eighth in the circuit with a .411 SLG and a .770 OPS...Rainiers nine-spot hitters have struck out only 52 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Tacoma's bullpen threw 4.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday night, the seventh time this season throwing at least 4.0 scoreless innings and just the third time doing it on the road...the Rainiers are going with a bullpen game today in Las Vegas, with LHP Michael Plassmeyer getting the start...Tacoma's bullpen owns a 3.65 ERA, the best in the PCL and the second-best in Triple-A (Nashville - 3.58)...Rainiers relievers have allowed the fewest earned runs (144), home runs (27) and tied for the fewest walks (181) among Triple-A bullpens this season...Tacoma's bullpen has thrown the second-fewest innings among Triple-A bullpens this year, with 355.1 innings.

WORKING WALKS: The Rainiers drew nine walks in Wednesday's win, their fifth time this season drawing at least nine walks, going 4-1 in those games...OF Spencer Packard drew another walk on Wednesday night, giving him a 1.15 BB/K ratio (23BB/20K) this season, one of two Rainiers hitters (min. 100 PA) with more walks than strikeouts this season (also: Alejo Lopez (12BB/10K)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams to have two players with more walks than strikeouts this year (also: Salt Lake's Nick Madrigal and Donovan Walton).

PROSPECT POWER-UP: The Mariners promoted OF Lazaro Montes (MLB.com No. 3) and INF Michael Arroyo (MLB.com No. 4) to Tacoma on Tuesday...Montes, 21, has hit .234 with 11 doubles, one triple and 25 home runs with Double-A Arkansas this season, driving in 66...his 25 home runs this year are the fourth-most in the minor leagues, while ranking second in the Texas League in RBI (66) and third in SLG (.550) and OPS (.919)...Montes was also named the 2025 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners Minor League Hitter of the Year and Northwest League MVP with Everett...Arroyo, 21, hit .287 with 12 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, driving in 40 in 65 games this year with the Travelers...Arroyo's 75 hits and .287 batting average with Arkansas both ranked seventh in the Texas League.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded his 20th home run of the season on Tuesday night, tied for the second-most in the PCL...Wisdom is the 19th PCL hitter since 2005 to record three 20-homer seasons (also: 2017, 2019)...Wisdom's .120 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 8.4 plate appearances...Wisdom's .120 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk in the fourth inning on Wednesday, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 20-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .310, good for fourth among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA), ranking eighth with a .393 OBP.

OTHER PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma's pitching staff is having one of its better seasons in recent memory, issuing the fewest walks in Triple-A this season at 324, while ranking fourth in the circuit with a 4.37 ERA, which is also the best in the PCL...Tacoma's 4.37 ERA is the club's lowest through 88 games since the 2016 Rainiers sat at 3.93 after 89 games...the Rainiers' 711 strikeouts are the club's most through 88 games since the 2022 team punched out 761 in that span...Tacoma's bullpen ERA of 3.65 is the team's best after 89 games since the 2016 team had a 3.15 ERA, and the second-best in the last 21 years...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed 28 home runs this year, the fewest this far into the season since the 2018 bullpen allowed 28.

BLISSFUL BASEBALL: INF Ryan Bliss went 1-for-6 with his 19th double of the season on Wednesday, tied for the fifth-most doubles in the PCL this year...Bliss has tallied 16 of his 19 doubles since May 1, tied for the third-most in the league...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss has hit .338 (26x77), the 10th-best average in the league in that span, while pacing the league with eight doubles, ranking second 26 hits and 18 runs...Bliss has reached base in 17 of his 19 games since being optioned to Tacoma.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were blanked 2-0 by the Marlins on Wednesday in Miami...George Kirby allowed two runs on eight hits over 6.0 innings, striking out seven without a walk...Nick Davila threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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